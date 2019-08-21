This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In November 2018, Chase launched Chase Offers — a program which provides cardholders with targeted offers to earn bonus points or cash back for making purchases with a particular merchant. Although there are dozens of offers at any given time, we want to highlight when there’s a particularly good travel offer you might want to check out.
Today, we are seeing an offer on some cards for 10% cash back on an Alaska Airlines purchases made now through Sept. 20, 2019. The offer is only valid on a single purchase, so if you’re planning to book multiple trips in the next 30 days, you’ll want to choose your first purchase wisely.
In order to trigger this offer, you’ll need to spend at least $50 between the time you register and the Sept. 20 deadline. This offer is capped at a maximum of $31 cash back, so you won’t get any additional benefit when spending more than $310.
The fine print clarifies that you must make your ticket purchase directly with Alaska to qualify for the promotion. The offer isn’t valid on “Alaska Lounge airport lounge purchases, purchases made with Mileage Plan points, gift card purchases, or in-flight purchases.”
I’m only seeing this offer loaded on one of my seven personal Chase cards — my Chase Sapphire Reserve. However, Chase may be targeting different types of cards based on your spending profile, so make sure to check all of your cards for this offer.
Although Chase Offers were initially only available through the Chase app, you can now check if you’re targeted for this offer and/or check your Chase Offers online. Although it’s not an easy URL to remember, you can try this link to pull up your current offers.
Among the restaurant offers, I’m currently seeing the following travel-related Chase Offers on at least one of my Chase cards:
- 10% cash back on Best Western (found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve)
- 5% cash back on Airbnb (found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Freedom Unlimited)
For more details, check out our guide to Chase Offers.
