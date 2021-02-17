How to earn 10x on select dining reservations and takeout with Chase Sapphire
Chase has announced a new limited-time offer for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card cardholders to earn 10x points per dollar on eligible purchases made through Chase Dining. Now through June 30, 2021, cardholders can earn 10x on up to $500 in combined Chase Dining purchases — including prepaid reservations, takeout, delivery, unique dining experiences and more.
For those unfamiliar, Chase Dining is a recent addition to the Ultimate Rewards portal powered by Chase’s partnership with Tock.
It’s available for Freedom, Sapphire and Ink cardholders through the app or your online account, and you can book reservations, try unique dining experiences, order takeout and delivery and more through Chase Dining. Sapphire cardholders also have access to virtual dining experiences. If you want to save your cash, you can also use points to pay fo r your Chase Dining purchases.
While this offer isn’t incredibly lucrative (there is a $500 spending limit on combined purchases), it’s a nice way to stash up to 5,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points over the next few months. Here are a couple of ways you can take advantage of the offer.
Support local businesses
Local restaurants have definitely been hit hard over the past year because of the pandemic. If your favorite local spots are available on Chase Dining through Tock, this promotion is an excellent incentive to order takeout or book a reservation while earning 10x points.
How many restaurants are available via this platform will depend on where you are located. Larger cities such as New York City, Washington, D.C. and Seattle have a larger selection of restaurants you can order from or make reservations at through Chase Dining. While, Charlotte, for example, has five places listed on Chase Dining at the time of writing. While my favorite local BBQ spot isn’t available, I can order a family meal from KiKi Bistro (a Greek place I’ve been wanting to try for ages) through Chase Dining and earn 10x with my Chase Sapphire Preferred.
It’s definitely worth checking out to see if there are any places you’ve been wanting to try out. You’ll earn 7-8 extra points per dollar spent on these purchases compared to the standard 2x/3x offered by the Preferred/Reserve.
Upgrade your ski experience
For everyone making the most of ski season right now, Chase Dining also has a number of experiences available in popular ski destinations.
There are options for breakfast and lunch grab-and-go reservations (such as breakfast pickup for you and the kids at The Living Room in Breckenridge, CO), reservation bookings at spots that may otherwise be too crowded (such as lunch at Two Elk in Vail, CO) and even unique ordering options for thinks like hot cocoa for a nighttime drink after a snow-filled day (you can preorder specialty cocoa drinks at Murdock’s Cafe & Pizzeria in Park City, UT).
There are also a couple of select specialty experiences — think, a dinner sleigh ride in Dillion, CO — that are sometimes available via reservation on Chase Dining. You should be able to earn 10x on these prepaid or takeout purchases while making the most of your ski trip this season.
Restaurant week
This year, NYC turned Restaurant Week into a longer takeout-friendly event with “Restaurant Week To Go” running from Jan. 25 – Feb. 28, 2021, with meals starting at $20.21. The good news for Chase Sapphire cardholders who live in NYC is that this 10x promotion is stackable with any Restaurant Week deal. If you find a Restaurant Week deal through the Chase Dining portal, your eligible purchase will still earn 10x points.
Of course, this doesn’t just apply to NYC. If your city puts on a similar event where restaurants have deals available through Tock in the Chase Dining portal, you’ll get 10x on those purchases, too. Just make sure you pay through the Chase Dining Portal with your Chase Sapphire card.
Bottom line
Booking through Chase Dining isn’t quite as simple as ordering takeout through a service like Doordash. Only select restaurants participate, and there are certainly more options for those who live in larger cities than smaller ones. Additionally, there is a $500 spending cap, which means you can only earn up to 5,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards points through this promotion from now through June 2021.
But if you can find restaurants and experiences that you are interested in through Chase Dining, it’s definitely worth it to use your Chase Sapphire Reserve or Preferred to book your prepaid reservation or order takeout from local spots. It’s an easy way to support some local businesses while earning some extra rewards while you’re at it. And remember, you can use your points to redeem for purchases through Chase Dining at the same 25% or 50% bonus as you can for travel through April 30, 2021.
You have through June 30, 2021, to take advantage of the 10x offer. To explore options in your area, just log into Ultimate Rewards through your browser or on the Chase app and click on the Chase Dining tab.
Featured image by d3sign/Getty Images
