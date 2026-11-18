The Chase Ultimate Rewards program just added Cathay Pacific Asia Miles and Qantas Frequent Flyer as transfer partners. Eligible Chase cardmembers can now transfer Ultimate Rewards points to both of these programs at a 1:1 ratio.

TPG's Nov. 2026 valuations peg Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2.05 cents each, compared with 1.3 cents each for Asia Miles and Qantas Frequent Flyer points. However, that doesn't mean you can't get excellent value by transferring Chase points to either program for an award flight; transferable rewards are generally worth more because of their flexibility.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Cathay Pacific and Qantas are part of the Oneworld alliance. This means that, in addition to Cathay Pacific and Qantas flights, you may also find award availability through these airlines on flights operated by other Oneworld alliance airlines, including American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Chase already partners with several Avios programs, which provide access to many Oneworld award flights. However, the addition of Asia Miles and Qantas Frequent Flyer gives cardmembers more ways to compare award pricing and availability across the alliance. Of course, not all award flights are bookable through every partner program, so you'll want to check award pricing and availability with each program before transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

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These two new transfer partners also provide additional ways to book award flights across the Pacific. While Cathay Pacific premium-cabin award space can be extremely limited through other Oneworld programs, Asia Miles may offer access to additional award availability.

Business and first availability between North America and Hong Kong is currently sparse even through Asia Miles, but you can fly in premium economy on some dates for as little as 52,000 Asia Miles one-way.

CATHAY PACIFIC

And if you have your eye on an around-the-world award, Qantas has a special Oneworld Classic Flight Reward that can cover up to 35,000 miles of travel on a single itinerary for 152,200 points in economy or 365,800 points in business. You'll need to fly at least two Oneworld airlines other than Qantas to qualify for this award.

You can also transfer points from several other transferable rewards programs to Qantas Frequent Flyer and Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. Now, Chase Ultimate Rewards points provide another way to top off your account when you're short of the miles needed for an award.