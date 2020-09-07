Famed Carnival cruise director Matt Mitcham to take reader questions
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the most popular cruise directors in the history of Carnival Cruise Line will be taking reader questions here at The Points Guy this week.
London-based Matt Mitcham, who announced on Aug. 26 in a Facebook post he was retiring from the line, is taking part in TPG’s Ask the Expert series on Instagram.
We’ll be posting an initial Instagram story with Mitcham later today on Monday, Sept. 7 on our Instagram account, and cruise fans who have a question about cruising for him will be able to leave it there. Questions can be submitted through the question sticker on the Instagram story or by sending us a direct message.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter.
Mitcham will be back on our Instagram account later in the week with answers to questions. Just be warned that, given the high volume of questions we expect, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to answer all of them.
Mitcham has been one of Carnival’s star cruise directors for years, and he has a huge following among cruise fans. His Facebook account, where he posts regularly, has more than 100,000 followers — a significant number for a cruise industry personality. He’s big on Instagram, too.
Up until the day he announced his retirement, Mitcham had been scheduled to become the cruise director of Carnival’s new flagship, Mardi Gras, when it debuts in February.
Currently under construction at a shipyard in Turku, Finland, Mardi Gras will be one of the biggest cruise ships in the world when it arrives — so big, it’ll famously have room for a roller coaster on its top deck, a cruise industry first.
Mitcham has served as cruise director on several Carnival ships including Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze. Known for his six-pack abs, shirtless selfies and effervescent personality, he was recently profiled in People magazine as the “hunky cruise director.”
He was named the cruise world’s best cruise director in 2019 by the cruise industry’s leading magazine, Porthole.
“I am a whirlwind of emotions, from ecstatic to excited to sad to happy to nervous,” Mitcham said when announcing his retirement on Facebook. He didn’t say what he would do next.
“We’ve done a lot of talking over the past few months, and it’s definitely time for me to move on to my next adventure,” Mitcham said.
The Facebook video of Mitcham announcing his retirement has been watched by more than 164,000 people. Nearly 3,000 fans have left comments.
Planning a cruise for the coming year? These stories will help:
- The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
- 11 extra charges on cruise ships that will drive you nuts
- 12 best cruises for people who never want to grow up
- The most exciting new ocean ships of 2020
- The best Caribbean cruises for every type of traveler
- What to pack for your first cruise
Featured image courtesy of Matt Mitcham
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.