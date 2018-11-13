This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Capital One ended 2018 with huge news, adding airline transfer partners to its miles-earning cards. That means now is an especially good time to add a Capital One miles-earning card to your wallet.
Unfortunately, the Capital One Spark Miles for Business card’s amazing bonus of up to 200,000 miles (after a total of $50,000 in spending in the first six months) is no longer available. Now, you’ll earn 50,000 miles after spending $4,500 in the first three months. That’s a much lower bonus, but also a much more attainable minimum spending requirement. Based on TPG’s valuations, 50,000 Capital One miles are worth $700.
This card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year, and it earns 2x miles on all purchases — equal to a 2.8% return based on TPG’s valuations. There are no foreign-transaction fees, and you can get employee cards for free. Check out our review of the card for more info.
You can transfer miles earned on the card to 12 airline partners, including Avianca and Etihad, at a 2:1.5 ratio, and to two others (Emirates and Singapore Airlines) at a 2:1 ratio. You’ll still be able to use the Purchase Eraser tool to redeem miles toward statement credits for travel purchases at a rate of 1 cent per mile, if you don’t want to learn the ins and outs of the partner airline programs.
Here’s the link to apply for the Capital One Spark Miles for Business card with a 50,000-mile sign-up bonus.
- Earn unlimited 2 miles per $1 on every purchase, everywhere
- Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Receive up to $100 credit for one Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® application fee
- Fly on any airline, anytime, with no blackout dates or seat restrictions
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
- $0 fraud liability if your card is lost or stolen
- Free employee cards which also earn unlimited 2x miles from their purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
