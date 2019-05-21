Capital One Spark Miles Card Adds TSA PreCheck and Global Entry Credit
Official application link: Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business with an up to 200,000-mile bonus.
There aren’t many ways to cut down on travel time when flying commercial. You can’t tell the pilot to speed up. Fortunately, there are some ways to minimize the time spent at the airport, and select Capital One cardholders now have access to two of them.
The bank has announced the addition of a $100 Global Entry and/or $85 TSA PreCheck credit to the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business credit card.
Starting today, Spark Miles business card holders will be reimbursed up to $100 when paying for their Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application with their card. The benefit can be used once every four years. Both programs require renewal every five years.
For those living under a rock, TSA PreCheck will streamline your airport security experience and cut down significantly on wait times for both domestic and international flights. If you want to save time when reentering the United States, Global Entry puts you through an expedited customs process. You’ll automatically receive TSA PreCheck benefits if you’re approved for Global Entry.
Global Entry and PreCheck can save countless hours waiting in line, and it’s by far one of our top recommendations to those who are even semi-frequent travelers.
This adds to the growing list of cards that provide a credit for this benefit. However, this is one of the few business cards that offer it. The other notable option is The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. The biggest difference between the two cards is the annual fee. The Spark has a $95 fee that’s waived the first year, while the Business Platinum will charge you $595 (see rates & fees). However, the Platinum card offers a slew of benefits like unparalleled airline lounge access and hotel elite status that make up for that higher cost.
Remember that if you already have Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, you can also pay for someone else’s application fee to either program and the credit will still work.
Last fall, Capital One added airline transfer partners for select cards, and both the Capital One Spark Miles for Business and Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business are eligible to transfer miles to 15 transfer partners, like Etihad or Avianca Lifemiles. The no-annual-fee Spark Miles Select will not come with a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit. Capital One has also told TPG that it will not be adding the benefit to the Capital One Spark Cash for Business, which offers cash back instead of miles.
The Spark Miles card is currently offering a sign up bonus of up to 200,000 bonus miles; 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. On top of the new PreCheck/Global entry credit, the card offers other perks like purchase security, extended warranty, auto rental insurance and free employee cards. You can read out review of the Spark Miles card here.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
