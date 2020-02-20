Capital One to open its first airport lounge next year
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express’ Centurion Lounges have made a name for themselves over the years as being premium retreats for cardholders to relax in before flights at certain airports around the country and even the world.
Soon, however, Amex won’t be the only card issuer operating airport lounges. Capital One is poised to open its first-ever foray into the airport lounge arena at Washington’s Dulles Airport (IAD) in 2021. It makes sense that Capital One would choose D.C. as the location of its first airport lounge, given its headquarters are located just a few miles down the road from IAD.
According to the issuer, the lounge “highlights Capital One’s ongoing growth and commitment to the local D.C. area and its residents…” and “will be another way Capital One provides [its] customers unique travel benefits, along with exclusive access and experiences, in areas they are passionate about.”
While official details are light, it’s been reported by the Washington Business Journal that the lounge will measure 9,100 square feet and will be located just after security. It’s reportedly going to be operated by TAV America Operations Services Inc., the same group that operates the Turkish Airlines lounge at Dulles. Rumored amenities include dining, premium alcoholic beverages, a gym, work areas, showers and spa services. Families will be thrilled to hear that a kids’ room may be in the works, too.
At this time, it’s unclear exactly who will have access to this lounge — and how they’ll gain it. We reached out to the issuer for clarification, but a spokesperson told us that specifics on access are not yet available.
It wouldn’t be entirely surprising if Capital One offered access to anyone who is willing to pay to enter, as the issuer already operates Capital One Cafes, which are spaces open to anyone that has a checking, savings or credit card account with the bank. And, Capital One’s travel rewards cards such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business carry $95 annual fees that are waived the first year — nowhere near the $550 annual fee (see rates and fees) that The Platinum Card® from American Express charges, but through which you also get access to its Centurion Lounges.
Be sure to stay tuned to TPG for more details on Capital One’s airport lounge as more details emerge.
Featured image by Skyhobo via Getty Images.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.