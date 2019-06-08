This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Dining has become a top spending category for many Americans, and credit card issuers have taken note. Aside from competing to offer the greatest rewards, issuers have been differentiating themselves by investing in more unique dining-focused benefits. An example of this is Capital One — in December it added waived delivery fees on Postmates orders as a benefit of the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, and in January, it rolled out access to exclusive restaurant reservations through Resy for all card holders.
Now, Capital One has announced yet another dining-focused partnership, this time with the highly acclaimed James Beard Foundation. With this first-of-its-kind partnership, all Capital One card holders will get exclusive access to events ranging from gala dinners to cocktail parties, featuring all-star chefs from around the world. The partnership is kicking off with advanced access to the 2019-2020 Taste America series, but will expand to James Beard’s other programs, such as the James Beard House, JBF Greens: Foodies Under Forty and the James Beard Awards.
Card holders can purchase tickets to the first four events in the Taste America series before they become available to the public from today through Monday, June 10 at 8:59am EST. The first four events available for exclusive Capital One pre-sale are:
- New York City — July 24: Taste America Kick-Off at Tribeca 360
- Miami — July 31: Pop-Up Dinner at Le Sirenuse Miami with chefs Tony Mantuano and Soraya Kilgore
- Phoenix — September 19 & 20: Raising the Bar at Young’s Market Company (Sep. 19) and Gala Dinner at the Royal Palms Resort with chefs Tiffany Derry and Danielle Leoni (Sep. 20)
Additional Capital One cardholder-only pre-sales will be announced later this summer for future 2019 stops of the Taste America series, including cities across the US like Portland, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver. Card holders will also have the opportunity to purchase a Capital One Access Pass that allows them to take advantage of special experiences like behind-the-scenes tours and special menu items.
It’s great to see Capital One adding yet another benefit to its products, and making it open to all card members, as opposed to just the food-focused Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. If you don’t have already have a Capital One credit card, check out our guide on the best Capital One credit cards, which include:
Featured image by Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images.
