This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Credit Card
Capital One is known for its unique partnerships that bring savings to its card holders — it’s offered discounts on Spotify Premium for those with the Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Credit Card, and the new Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card waives delivery fees on Postmates orders.
Capital One has announced an expansion of its partnerships, this time with the restaurant reservation service Resy. Starting today, Capital One card holders will have access to exclusive restaurant reservations at a handful of popular restaurants in Austin, New York and Washington, D.C., all on the busiest nights of the week.
From Feb. 1 to July 31, those eligible can book exclusive tables for two on popular nights at the following restaurants:
- Austin: Kemuri Tatsu-ya, Odd Duck, Pitchfork Pretty and She’s Not Here
- New York City: Charlie Bird, Frankies 457, Legacy Records, Loring Place, Pasquale Jones and Quality
Eats (two locations)
- Washington DC: A Rake’s Progress, All Purpose (two locations), Masseria and Red Hen
Capital One tells TPG that the restaurants will hold two tables exclusively for its card holders on those weekend nights. While it’s not a whole lot of space, it can definitely help you get a guaranteed spot at one of these trendy eateries and forgo a long wait at the front of the house on a busy Friday night.
Restaurant Week fanatics can rejoice too — Capital One card holders will have advanced access to Off-Menu Week reservations in major cities across the US. Never heard of of Off-Menu week? Neither have we, but Capital One describes it as something similar to the famed Restaurant Week (sans the prix fixe menus):
“For one week only, iconic eateries and neighborhood mainstays in six of the country’s best dining cities are skipping the prix fixe format in lieu of experimenting with creative new dishes, special ingredients and off-menu hits.”
Capital One card holders will be able to book up tables for the special events up to 72 hours before the general public.
The schedules for Off-Menu Week and advanced access to reservations are as follows:
- Los Angeles Restaurant Week: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 to Sunday, March 3, 2019
- Reservations live for Capital One card holders 1/24/19, reservations live to public 1/28/18
- Washington DC Restaurant Week: Monday, April 8, 2019 to Sunday, April 14 2019
- Reservations live for Capital One card holders 3/7/19, reservations live to public 3/11/19
- San Francisco Restaurant Week: Monday, June 17, 2019 to Sunday, June 23, 2019
- Reservations live for Capital One card holders 5/16/19, reservations live to public 5/20/19
- New York City Restaurant Week: Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
- Reservations live for Capital One card holders 8/15/19, reservations live to public 8/19/19
- Chicago Restaurant Week: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 to Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
- Reservations live for Capital One card holders 9/19/19, reservations live to public 9/23/19
- Austin Restaurant Week: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
- Reservations live for Capital One card holders 11/7/19, reservations live to public 11/11/19
If you don’t have already have a Capital One credit, check out our guide on the best Capital One credit cards, which include:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — Earn 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months.
- Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card — Earn 20,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business — Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months.
- Capital One Spark Cash for Business — Earn $500 cash bonus after you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months.
- Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card — $300 cash bonus after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months
Bottom Line
While it might not be the most groundbreaking or money-saving perk, it’s still great to see Capital One adding more benefits to its products, especially since this is open to all of its card members. It’s just another cherry on top of its newly revamped program for miles-earning cards, which recently saw the addition of 14 airline transfer partners, and it increases the value proposition of cards like the great cash-back Savor Card or the Venture Card which earns 10x miles on Hotels.com purchases (when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture).
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images / Gpoointstudio.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 10X miles on stays booked and paid for through Hotels.com/Venture + 2x miles on everything else. Miles are now transferrable to over a dozen airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Plus earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels, through January 2020; learn more at hotels.com/venture
- Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.