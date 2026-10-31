Here in New York City, it's one of the absolute best weekends of the year: Halloween and the New York City Marathon. Last year, a team of TPG staff came out to the race to cheer me on while I ran, which was a very caring way for my work family to spend their free time.

And speaking of free time, Club Med recently commissioned a study of 2,000 Americans and Canadians to find how people actually feel about their free time — and what they do with it. One statistic in the report really resonated with me: 81% of North Americans miss the sense of wonder they had as kids more than the free time they had then.

So this week I'm sharing some hotel news that speaks to that sense of wonder we all apparently long for, like a chic new hotel at the very tip of Africa to a revamped, sky-high cocktail bar with views of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

Here's the hotel news you need to know about.

Edition opens in South Africa

MARRIOTT

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One of the most anticipated hotel openings of the year, The Cape Town Edition, is now open. Set on the V&A Waterfront, the stylish hotel is the brand's first outpost in Africa. At the property, guests can stay in one of 142 rooms and suites, enjoy art and design selected as "a reflection of Africa's creative landscape," and eat at numerous dining and bar outlets. And for people like me who love to relax, the hotel has a spa.

One of New York's most famous hotels is getting a spa

THE MARK

In November, New York's celebrity-loved hotel The Mark is getting its first spa: The Mark Wellness & Longevity Spa by Augustinus Bader. The Mark is already The Met Gala's fashion hot spot, plus home to caviar-loaded baked potatoes at Caviar Kaspia, so it only makes sense to have a luxe spa. The spa, the first Augustinus Bader-branded location in the U.S., will feature three treatment rooms, state-of-the-art and science-backed treatments, plus in-room massage services. The opening comes hot on the heels of The Mark's recent room updates, making the hotel as fresh — and relaxing — as ever.

W Las Vegas revamps and reopens a dreamy rooftop bar

MARRIOTT

In 2024, Marriott took over the former Delano hotel at Mandalay Bay and converted it into the W Las Vegas. Now, two years later, the W brand is really making the hotel its own with the relaunch of Skyfall Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Situated on the 64th floor and offering panoramic views of Sin City, Rockwell Group recreated the space with bold interiors accenting the floor-to-ceiling windows. In the hotel's lobby, the Living Room bar has also been reimagined.

"Together, these spaces sophisticatedly blend glamour, futuristic energy, and immersive nightlife to capture the true spirit of Las Vegas while embodying the bold, playful quality signature to a W hotel," W Las Vegas said in a statement shared with TPG.

This Delaware hotel wants you to embrace the 'Year of the Horse' — literally

HOTEL DU PONT

Going back to how we spend our free time, Club Med's report also shared that 88% of people experienced at least one positive impact the last time they challenged themselves to try something new. If you want to feel that positive impact, it might be time to go ... to Delaware.

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Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington has launched the Equestrian Escape Package, which comes with equestrian-centric loaner pieces, like riding boots and jackets, from The Frye Company; a private riding lesson at the 200-acre Carousel Park Equestrian Center; and a gourmet picnic from the hotel's Le Cavalier French brasserie.

Thompson Rome is finally open

HYATT

We've all been patiently waiting for the 69-room Thompson Rome, the first property from the brand in Italy, to open its doors. Well, that day has finally come. The hotel, right near Piazza Venezia and other major attractions, features restored elements from the hotel's original building, a contemporary Mediterranean restaurant, a rooftop cocktail bar and a lobby bar.

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