Recently, TPG launched its inaugural State of Loyalty report, a "data-backed look at consumer loyalty, industry trends, the best loyalty program benefits and how far your points, miles and dollars go these days."

Inside our comprehensive report, there are some interesting data points to look at, like which hotel loyalty points have increased or decreased in value over the year, the average points and cash price for hotels across the major loyalty brands, and our takeaways about what it all means.

It's a nice deep-dive into the world of loyalty — and a great weekend read with a strong coffee in hand.

Here's the other hotel news you need to know this week.

Luxury brand Aman to open in Puerto Rico

AMAN

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Aman has been on a significant expansion streak of late. Now, the luxury hotel brand has its eyes set on Puerto Rico with the announcement of Amantaru in Cabo Rojo. Though no opening date is available, we do know the hillside resort near the ocean will feature a hotel and residences, a wellness center, bars and restaurants and more in the Escencia development on the Southwestern coast.

Wyndham's luxury portfolio is growing

WYNDHAM

Wyndham is making a big play in the luxury hotel space with a new partnership with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts. The partnership will bring more than 40 independent luxury hotels into Wyndham's Registry Collection Hotels Brand by early 2026. For fans of Wyndham Rewards, this means exciting (dare I say unexpected?) locations to earn and burn points, like The TownHouse Mykonos in Greece, TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao in Thailand and Galgorm Resort in Northern Ireland.

Viceroy's NYC flagship is accepting reservations

VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS

New York City's buzzy NoMad neighborhood, one of the best areas to stay in NYC, will soon be home to the Viceroy Park Avenue, scheduled to open in February 2027. Featuring 252 rooms and suites, the hotel will offer a new set of Tao Group bars and restaurants, a rooftop pool (rare for New York hotels) and a large set of wellness experiences, including the "Wellness Penthouse" for guests who want to relax in privacy, and a spa.

Viceroy Park Avenue is now accepting reservations from Feb. 1, 2027, starting at $850 per night.

A "Grand" hotel in Florida gets a new look — and a new name

GRAND BOHEMIAN CASA MONICA RESORT ST. AUGUSTINE

What's old is new again in St. Augustine, Florida, where the nearly 140-year-old Casa Monica Resort & Spa has emerged from a makeover with a new name: Grand Bohemian Casa Monica. The 137-room hotel, the first to join Marriott's Autograph Collection in 2010, now features Moroccan- and Spanish-inspired interiors, jewel tones, intricate tilework and original art. Guests can also enjoy the revamped Soltana Pool Lounge, complete with a new Moroccan-inspired bar, Mediterranean bites and cocktails made for sipping in the Florida sunshine.

Raffles launches an online shop

RAFFLES

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There are few things I like in life more than hotel merch. It's a fun way for those of us who are travel-obsessed to inject a little hotel love into our everyday lives at home. For example, my Corgi's dog bed is from The Beverly Hills Hotel and my favorite hat was a gift from the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru.

Now, another brand I love, Raffles, has launched an online shop: The Little Shop by Raffles. Opening up just in time for the holidays (hey mom, you reading this?!), fans of the brand can now order everything from luxury linens to pajama sets and outfits, suitcases, fragrances and more.

“For more than a century, Raffles has inspired a sense of discovery and an instinct for the extraordinary, Claudia Kozma Kaplan, Raffles chief brand officer, said in a statement. "The Little Shop is an invitation to bring that world home through a curated collection of distinctive pieces, created by Raffles and in collaboration with a selection of houses we deeply admire."

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