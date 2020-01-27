Cape Air delays first Tecnam Traveller flights to March
Cape Air has put off the introduction of its all-new aircraft, the Tecnam P2012 Traveller, to at least March as it continues to work on validating procedures for the new prop plane.
The Hyannis, Massachusetts-based regional carrier is working towards validating the “operational procedures and policies – typical for a newly certified aircraft,” Cape Air spokeswoman Trish Lorino told TPG.
Cape Air had planned to introduce the nine-seat prop on flights between its Boston Logan (BOS) base and Rutland, Vermont (RUT), on Dec. 14. However, due to the delay, those flights continue to be flown with its fleet of Cessna 402s.
The airline, along with planemaker Tecnam, unveiled its first two Traveller props at a ceremony in its hangar at Hyannis’ Barnstable Municipal Airport (HYA) in October. There, Cape Air training captain John Peck said the introduction timeline of the new prop was dependent on Federal Aviation Administration certification of its pilot training program.
“We are committed to this product,” Cape Air founder and CEO Dan Wolf said at the same event. The airline partnered with Tecnam to develop the Traveller, which is the first clean-sheet, twin-engine nine-seat prop developed for the U.S. commercial market in several decades.
Cape Air took delivery of its first two Travellers in July and, following receipt of FAA certification, Tecnam ferried the aircraft on a three-day journey from its Capua, Italy, factory to Hyannis in September.
Cape Air is the largest independent regional carrier in the U.S. The airline has codeshare partnerships with American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines that allow members of the larger carriers’ loyalty programs to easily connect and earn miles on Cape Air flights.
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
