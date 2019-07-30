This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are few commercial air travel experiences akin to flying in the right seat, or co-pilot’s seat, of a Cape Air Cessna 402 over Massachusetts Bay into Boston Logan.
Travelers best hurry up though, because the experience will disappear in the next several years.
Cape Air accepted the first two of 100 Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft earlier in July. The 11-seat prop will eventually replace the 83 Cessna 402s in the fleet of the Hyannis, Massachusetts-based regional carrier — and, sadly, it will also replace passenger rides in the right seat.
However, the Traveller will offer a more comfortable ride to passengers. The aircraft have a larger cabin with more spacious seating, air conditioning, and power and USB ports at every seat, says Cape Air vice-president of marketing Trish Lorino.
The Traveller is only one of the new aircraft that Cape Air aims to renew its fleet with. In 2022, it plans to introduce the all-electric “Alice” by Israel’s Eviation Aircraft.
When Cape Air passengers can begin flying on the Traveller is still, pun intended, up in the air. While European authorities certified the aircraft in December, the airline is still awaiting the US Federal Aviation Administration’s signoff.
The first two Cape Air Travellers must wait in Europe — Tecnam is based in Capua, Italy — until the FAA certifies the aircraft before they can fly to the US, says Lorino.
That is a sigh of relief for passengers who want to fly in the right seat on a Cape Air flight. They still have some time, likely a few years, before the Cessnas completely disappear from the carrier’s fleet.
View this post on Instagram
There’s nothing like flying in the right seat of a @capeair Cessna on approach to Boston Logan #avgeek
Cape Air is best known for its service to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) and Nantucket (ACK) from Boston Logan (BOS). However, in recent years the airline has grown to serve eight additional points in the Northeast. It also has a base for Caribbean services in San Juan (SJU), Midwest flights in St. Louis (STL), Montana routes in Billings (BIL).
The airline began flying to New York JFK from Nantucket on a seasonal basis last October.
American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines codeshare with Cape Air on some of its flights, allowing some mileage earning and redemption opportunities.
Featured photo courtesy of Tecnam.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.