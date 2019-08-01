This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Cape Air is expanding its service to New York JFK with new year-round connections to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
The regional carrier will offer one daily flight each to Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) and Nantucket (ACK) in Massachusetts from JFK beginning Sept. 16, Cape Air announced this week. The Nantucket flight will continue on to Hyannis (HYA) on Cape Cod, offering passengers a one-stop service from New York.
“Our initial JFK service proved to be a valuable way for our island communities to easily access Metropolitan New York during off peak season, but the demand for more was there,” said Linda Markham, president of Cape Air, referring to the seasonal service to JFK from Nantucket that it debuted last winter.
Cape Air will continue to operate from Terminal 5 at JFK, facilitating connections with codeshare partner JetBlue Airways. It operates nine-passenger Cessna 402s that offer travelers the unique opportunity to sit in the right co-pilot’s seat.
Cape Air also has partnerships with other major carriers, including American Airlines and United Airlines.
JetBlue serves Hyannis, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from JFK seasonally during the summer, according to Diio by Cirium schedules. No other airlines serve any of the three destinations from JFK.
In addition, Cape Air will continue to serve White Plains (HPN) north of New York from Hyannis, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Provincetown (PVC) on a seasonal basis, Diio schedules show.
Cape Air also a new route from its base at Boston Logan (BOS). Beginning Sept. 16, the airline will begin service from the airport to Portland (PWM) in Maine. Cape Air will offer four daily flights on Cessna aircraft.
No scheduled carrier has served the Boston-Portland route since Delta Air Lines ended flights in 2005, according to Diio schedules.
The new routes come as Cape Air prepares to debut its first all-new aircraft, the Tecnam P2012 Traveller, this fall. It accepted the first two of 100 aircraft earlier in July.
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
