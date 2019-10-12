This is how much the Royal Family spends on travel every year
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Royalty definitely has its perks. Reports are surfacing that the British Royal Family spends about £5m ($6.3 million) on travel every year — about 10% of their total budget of £50m ($63 million).
That’s not to say it’s all for leisure, though. The Royal Family is frequently jet-setting around the globe to represent England at various events and functions. While the Queen travels privately on the Royal Plane, the rest of the family has been known to fly commercial — and, on occasion, at the back of the plane. In fact, at the beginning of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, they flew Norwegian Air by stealthily boarding the back of the plane, baseball caps in tow.
According to Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews, Prince Andrew is not quite so low key. He loves “nothing better than to travel around the world in quite opulent, luxurious style and obviously he didn’t want to have to pay for any of that,” says Andrews. She added, “No chat on royal travel could not be complete without ‘air miles Andy’.” We like your style, Prince Andrew. Consider this your personal invitation to the TPG Awards in December.
Just how much would spending $6 million on travel get you? Let us put it into context for you:
- Approximately 572 round-trip flights in a Qsuite from New York-Kennedy (JFK) to Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH)
- About 4,437 nights (that’s 12 whole years) in an overwater villa at the St. Regis Maldives
- About 21,000 round-trip flights in coach from New York to Los Angeles (LAX)
While the Royal Family’s spending power may not be as strong as, say, Jeff Bezos, those are still some pretty impressive figures. Now, if only there were a website that would help them use credit card points to travel the world for free …
Featured image courtesy of Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.