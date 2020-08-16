British Airways bringing new Club Suite to Los Angeles from October
British Airways will feature its acclaimed new Club Suite business class seats on flights between London (LHR) and Los Angeles (LAX) from October.
As first reported by Traveling For Miles, the route will see the new product four times per week from October 25, 2020 on the BA 280/281 flight as follows:
- BA281 London (LHR) 12:40 p.m. Departure ⇒ Los Angeles (LAX) 5:05 p.m. Arrival (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays)
- BA280 Los Angeles (LAX) 7:25 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 12:40 p.m. Arrival (+1) (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays).
Seat maps for this service are showing a 1-2-1 reverse herringbone layout in business class, indicating the new Club Suite product. This represents a huge upgrade over the previous, higher density 2-4-2 Club World layout many BA travelers have been tolerating for years. The flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-200 aircraft – you can read our full review of Club Suite on this aircraft type here.
The service complements the daily BA268/269 flight between the two cities which in October is scheduled to be once again operated by the airline’s largest aircraft, the Airbus A380. This however, remains highly subject to change given the uncertainty surrounding both COVID-19 demand for the double decker aircraft, and travel bans on British passport holders entering the United States.
Using SeatSpy, our favorite way of quickly checking BA award availability, there’s business class award seats available virtually every day from October for months onwards. A hollow green circle in the image below means at least one off-peak business class seat, the solid green circle means at least one peak business class seat. You’ll need 62,500 Avios each way, per person off-peak, rising to 75,000 Avios for a peak date, plus fees, taxes and surcharges.
These available seats will be split the two different flight numbers – ensure you look for the BA280/281 flights from October 25 for the new seat.
As well as on some Boeing 777-200 aircraft, the new seat can be found on all of BA’s Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-10 planes.
Featured image by Ben Smithson / The Points Guy
