Breeze adds four 4 cities in 16-route expansion

Breeze, the fast-growing budget airline, is expanding.

The airline said on Wednesday that it will add four new cities to its route network, while also announcing 16 new routes between the new cities and between existing ones.

The airline will start flying from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) in New York; Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE) in Latrobe, Pennsylvania; and Las Americas International Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The first flight from Boston is set to begin May 4. Service from Buffalo begins in late June, while Latrobe's first flight starts in February, and Santo Domingo flights begin in June.

The new routes, other than those from the new cities, are largely based out of Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in South Carolina, from which Breeze already flies to 15 cities on year-round and seasonal bases, according to data provided by Cirium.

With the new MYR flights, Breeze will be the largest airline at the airport in both the number of destinations and the total number of seats, by the end of 2027, the airline said.

"Every route we add to our network starts with the same question," David Neeleman, Breeze's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Where can Breeze's direct service bring travelers a convenience they don't already enjoy today?"

He added: "These new routes and destinations now bring Breeze's high-value, low-cost service to 95 cities, making affordable travel to great destinations more convenient than ever."

Including the new cities, the new nonstop routes announced Wednesday are as follows:

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Route Launch Date Frequency BOS-MYR May 4 Daily BUF-Charleston International Airport (CHS) July 2 Mondays and Fridays BUF-MYR July 1 Thursdays and Sundays BUF-Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU) June 29 Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays LBE-MYR February 9 Mondays and Fridays LBE-Orlando International Airport (MCO) May 26 Wednesdays and Saturdays SDQ-Tampa International Airport (TPA) June 18 Mondays and Fridays MYR-Albany International Airport (ALB) May 28 Mondays and Fridays MYR-Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) May 27 Thursdays and Sundays MYR-John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) May 28 Mondays and Fridays MYR-Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) May 26 Wednesdays and Saturdays MYR-Portland International Jetport (PWM) May 27 Thursdays and Sundays MYR-Portsmouth International Airport at Pease (PSM) May 26 Wednesdays and Saturdays MYR-New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) May 28 Mondays and Fridays MYR-Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) May 27 Thursdays and Sundays RDU-Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) June 30 Wednesdays and Saturdays

Breeze offers introductory fares for each route. Those promotional fares vary by route, ranging from $49 one-way (BUF-RDU) to $149 one-way (SDQ-TPA). Those promo fares are only available for certain dates, depending on when the routes are scheduled to start, so you may need to search a few dates to find one.

The airline also announced several new "BreezeThru" routes, which allow passengers to fly a route with one stop, but no change of airplane. Those include:

Route Launch date Frequency BOS-Akron–Canton Airport (CAK) May 4 Daily ALB-MCO May 28 Mondays and Fridays BTV-Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) May 27 Thursdays and Sundays FLL-West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) May 26 Wednesdays and Saturdays FLL-SWF May 28 Mondays and Fridays TPA-PSM May 26 Wednesdays and Saturdays

All flights are on Breeze's relatively new fleet of Airbus A220-300s, which feature Wi-Fi and the airline's "Ascent" first-class seating.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

Breeze uses a point-to-point model that focuses on nonstop flights between underserved cities or on routes with no direct competition. The airline started flying in 2021 while still under the haze of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions, but managed to quickly grow its presence to 95 cities with more than 300 routes, becoming profitable in 2025. Initially, Breeze flew short flights of less than two hours using a fleet of Embraer jets leased from Azul, before building a fleet of brand-new A220s.

In 2025, the airline launched a revamped rewards program, Breezy Rewards, which offers travelers points on every flight and features elite status tiers with benefits for frequent flyers.