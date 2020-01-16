Bread and Breakfast: This carb-themed hotel will put you in a food coma
Just five days after “National Quitters Day” comes a similar holiday, “National Ditch Your Resolutions Day.”
To celebrate, Hotels.com is making the decision to jump off the dieting ship just a little sweeter with a “Bread and Breakfast”-themed hotel room.
The room is a carb-lovers’ dreamland, with edible delicacies in every corner. It’s essentially the exact opposite of the Resolution Suites that we covered last week. Just take a look at the photos:
On top of the already provided in-room sweets, guests will be given a $100 credit to use towards room service. The room service menu sticks to to the theme and offers plenty of carb-loaded options such as a burger sandwiched between a brioche bun, margherita pizza and of course, breakfast in bed –because what’s a “bread and breakfast” without that?
For those who just knead to stay here, set your alarms for 9 a.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 17, when bookings go live. The food-filled room is at New York City’s Refinery Hotel and will run you $225 a night. This one-of-a-kind stay will only be bookable between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.
The Refinery Hotel unfortunately does not have a points-bookable option. If you’d like to stay here — whether it involves carb overload or not — you can snag a studio queen from $179 a night as soon as this Friday. Don’t forget to activate your Rakuten rewards before doing so, because Hotels.com bookings are eligible for 4% cash back. That’s a return of about $7 on this booking.
Since there’s no loyalty program tied to the Refinery Hotel, using the right travel rewards card is even more important. Here are a few card recommendation to maximize your stay:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: 3x per dollar on travel purchases
- American Express Green Card: 3x per dollar on travel purchases
- Chase Sapphire Preferred: 2x per dollar on travel purchases
If you’ve got points to burn (and are gluten-free), don’t worry — there are plenty of points-bookable hotels throughout New York City. To help get you started, we’ve put together a list of nine of our favorite points-friendly places to stay in the Big Apple, ranging from budget to luxe.
And if you’re looking to carb load elsewhere, there’s no shortage of restaurants in NYC to choose from. TPG’s resident foodie, Samantha Rosen suggests Carbone for those looking for some world-class Italian food:
“Italian food doesn’t get much better than Carbone. It’s one of the best restaurants in New York, if not the world. In short: If you like to eat, you need to get here, ASAP. Reservations are essential, and you’ll really have to be on top of your game to get one, but it’s all going to pay off the second you bite into the spicy rigatoni.”
And that’s just one stop on our list of the best restaurants in New York City.
Featured photo courtesy of Hotels.com.
