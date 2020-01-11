How to get a sweet hotel room in New York City for $20.20
You’ve had nearly two weeks to start working on your New Year’s resolutions. How’s that going?
This is about the time of month that people start falling off the resolution wagon. In fact, Jan. 12 has been deemed “National Quitters’ Day,” when people are historically the most likely to quit their New Year’s resolutions. (New data from Strava suggests fitness resolutions may start to waver closer to Jan. 19, according to Runner’s World.)
Either way, Booking.com wants to encourage travelers to keep on trudging. To help you keep your resolutions, the travel search engine is offering themed apartments designed to help you stick to your resolution. There’s a total of 20 apartments, which may, for example, help you become a better cook, be funnier, read more or learn to unplug and disconnect. And recommitting to your goals could cost you less than $21.
Here’s the full list of resolutions guests can chose from:
- Be more active: Includes a fitness assessment, Rumble boxing session, access to a nutritionist and meal prepping
- Spend quality time with your pet: Includes grooming and pampering with your best furry friend and a pet whisperer. Travelers can also choose a swim with your pet experience or a shopping spree.
- Volunteer: Spend time researching and getting familiar with charities in your area, join City Meals on Wheels for the afternoon and volunteer at It’s From the Sole (a nonprofit that gives sneakers to residents in need) in the evening.
- Snap better photos: Includes a mini-photography session and a lesson on content creation.
- Improve your comedy skills: Includes a warm-up demo, script writing-session and a final performance of your comedy in front of an audience.
- Be the best host: Includes a table décor workshop, event design and etiquette and a mixologist session.
- Meet new people: Includes a networking session and a social dinner.
- Practice self-care: Includes a massage, hair and nail appointments and a visit to the Turkish baths.
- Learn to start a business: Spend the morning brainstorming and planning your business, meet with a financial investor for lunch to discuss your business plan and take a tour of a well-known start-up.
- Learn to code: Includes coding bootcamp, a session to learn hacking and you can participate in a gaming competition.
- Study another culture: Includes a session on traditions and etiquette, around-the-world language training and a restaurant crawl to try international cuisine and beverages.
- Learn to dance: Includes salsa, disco, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop dance lessons.
- Spend more time with your family: Includes fun and games at Chelsea Piers, a vacation-planning session and a game and movie night.
- Be more stylish: Includes shopping at Nordstrom with a personal stylist, makeover with hair, nails and makeup and a styling session.
- Unplug and disconnect: Includes sound bath meditation and yoga.
- Focus on your relationship: Includes a couple’s massage, a session with a relationship expert and a reservation for two at a romantic restaurant.
- Be more adventurous: Includes trapeze lessons, a ski lesson and a parkour session.
- Become financially savvy: Includes bootcamp from the Financial Gym, a budgeting session and a financial challenge.
- Read more: Includes a private tour of a library, quiet reading time and a meet-and-greet with a published author.
- Improve your cooking skills: Includes a food shopping spree, a brunch competition and a Thai cooking class.
All packages include dinner, snacks and a breakfast basket, plus a gift bag full of Booking.com swag.
You can book one of these rooms on Monday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. EST. They’ll be available on a first come, first served basis. The apartments will be exclusively available for the weekend of Jan. 17 to 19, which means there’s a two night minimum. But at $20.20 a night, that’s still probably the cheapest weekend accommodation you’ll ever be able to snag in the Big Apple.
Right now, you can earn 2% cash back (or Amex Membership Rewards) on your booking with Rakuten. It’s certainly not the most lucrative reward on a reservation that’s only $40.40 for the weekend, but hey! You already snagged Manhattan’s cheapest rate, so why not cash in for a few cents?
Also, be sure to pay with a credit card that will earn you bonus points on travel, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve 2x or 3x, respectively.
Each apartment ranges in size from a one- to two-bedroom space. All the rooms, however, are outfitted with full modern kitchens and bathrooms. The apartments are located in downtown Manhattan in the Financial District in The Broad Exchange Building. The location is close to the 2, 3, J and Z trains, which makes it an easy to explore the rest of Manhattan. But we’re pretty sure you’ll be content just enjoying the decked-out resolution suites and their activities instead.
Featured photo courtesy of Booking.com.
