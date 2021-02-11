You can finally book a (very expensive) stay at the St. Regis Bermuda
I’ve been a big fan of Bermuda ever since I visited the island with JetBlue’s All You Can Jet Pass in 2010. While the British territory has plenty to offer, from great food to incredible beaches, it’s definitely lacking when it comes to high-end hotels.
Fortunately, we’re about to get a very appealing new option. Come May 2021, Marriott’s long-awaited St. Regis property will finally welcome guests, as One Mile at a Time reports, offering a mix of 122 rooms and suites, an Iridium Spa, two swimming pools, an on-site kids club and a BLT Steak restaurant.
Currently, the hotel is available to book as of May 22, 2021, with AAA rates starting at $559 per night and standard rates starting at $644, including taxes and fees.
As for awards, Marriott has opted to price the St. Regis at its highest redemption tier, Category 8, requiring 70,000 points for off-peak dates, 85,000 for standard and 100,000 for peak — the same rate as other top-tier properties, including far more expensive St. Regis resorts in Bora Bora and the Maldives.
As of now, awards appear to be pricing at the standard rate of 85,000 points per night, worth $680, based on TPG’s valuations. That’s hardly an exceptional deal, considering the current $559 AAA rate, but it could be worth considering for a five-night stay, since Marriott offers the fifth night free on awards.
The property is at the far north tip of the island, near Fort St. Catherine, which was used by the British Army from the 1600s through the early 20th century. It’s also just steps from St. Catherine’s Beach and Tobacco Bay, a popular snorkeling spot.
The St. Regis is also within walking distance of the town of St. George’s, which is quite picturesque and offers a mix of restaurants and pubs, and it’s less than a 15-minute drive from L. F. Wade International Airport (BDA), which offers service to a handful of East Coast cities, with many flight times around two hours or less. Nonstop options for this summer include:
- American: Charlotte (CLT), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK and LGA), Philadelphia (PHL), Washington, D.C. (DCA)
- Delta: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), New York (JFK)
- United: Newark (EWR)
- JetBlue: Boston (BOS), New York (JFK)
New York City airports consistently offer fares of under $300 round-trip, with cash bookings offering more value than most redemptions, which often require at least 35,000 miles round-trip, plus taxes of about $130.
JetBlue is a rare points exception — since redemptions are tied to the cash fare, you can book awards for as little as 12,800 points round-trip.
While flights are often reasonably priced, ground transportation can add considerably to the cost of your trip. Traditional car rentals are not an option for tourists, though you can rent small two-person electric vehicles starting at $99 per day, or gas scooters starting around $45 per day.
Taxis are pricey as well — a one-way ride from BDA to the St. Regis shouldn’t run much more than $30, though a round-trip from the hotel to a restaurant in the main city of Hamilton could easily cost you 100 bucks.
As for getting into Bermuda — for now, there are a few hoops for Americans to jump through. Everyone age 10 and older must pay a $75 Travel Authorization fee ($30 for younger children), and provide a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days of arrival.
Travelers with longer stays must also test in Bermuda on day 4, day 8 and day 14 of their stay. Any guests who test positive in Bermuda must quarantine at their hotel for 14 days — in some cases, at their own expense.
Featured photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bermuda
