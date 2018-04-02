This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Marriott and Starwood have announced two new promotions where travelers can earn bonus points on paid hotel stays of three nights or more.
Through the Marriott Rewards MegaBonus and SPG More Nights, More Starpoints promotions, members of each rewards program can earn bonus points for every night they stay — not including award nights — beginning with their third night at participating properties.
Registration starts today (April 2) and ends June 30, 2018 for both promotions. You can earn bonus points on stays from April 16 through July 20, 2018.
The Marriott Rewards MegaBonus offers 750 bonus points on every night of every stay starting on the third night. So if you stay a total of six nights you’d earn 3,000 extra points for nights three through six. REGISTER HERE.
SPG More Nights, More Starpoints works similarly — you’ll earn 250 bonus Starpoints on every night starting on the third night. So if you stay a total of six nights you’d earn 1,000 extra Starpoints for nights three through six. REGISTER HERE.
Members can earn up to a total of 36,000 Marriott points or 12,000 Starpoints with the promotions. Remember that since Marriott merged with SPG, you can transfer points between the two programs at a ratio of 1 Starpoint to 3 Marriott points. This means that you’ll be effectively earning the same amount of bonus points at Starwood or Marriott properties.
While these bonuses aren’t the most lucrative, they’re definitely better than nothing — 250 Starpoints or 750 Marriott points are worth $6.75 according to TPG’s points valuations, and these bonus points are on top of the points that Marriott or SPG elites would normally receive for their stays. It’s worth considering especially if you have yet to book upcoming summer travel and a Marriott or SPG property matches up with your plans.
Just remember to book with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to earn 3x points or 2x points, respectively, on all travel purchases. You could also use the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card or the Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express, since you’ll earn bonus points for making a booking with either hotel chain.
Image courtesy of Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.