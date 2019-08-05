This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the fundamental elements of the points and miles hobby is that you should maximize every online purchase by going through a shopping portal. This doesn’t just apply when buying items online; you can also score bonus points, miles or cashback on travel purchases by using shopping portals.
And today’s an excellent day to make hotel reservations as you can get up to a 20% return on your spending (based on TPG’s valuations). Here’s how.
For reservations made August 5, Rakuten (formerly Ebates) is offering “up to 10% cashback” on many stores as a Member Appreciation Day. As part of this, Rakuten is offering some excellent cashback offers on hotel stays — which include:
- 10% cashback on IHG stays
- up to 10% cashback on Choice Hotels stays
- 3.5% cashback on hotels booked through Travelocity
- 3.5% cashback on hotels booked through Orbitz
The platform is also offering 10% back with a variety of other merchants, including Avoya Travel, Coach, eBags, JanSport and Lands’ End.
While you can make reservations for any IHG hotel brand through this page, you can click through the specific hotel brand if you prefer: Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo, InterContinental Hotel and Staybridge Suites.
One big caveat on the Choice offer: the 10% return is only available for non-elite members:
But that’s 10% cashback, and I promised 10x Membership Rewards points in the headline, right? Well, that’s because new Rakuten members can opt into earning Membership Rewards points instead of cashback as long as you have a MR-earning credit card.
If you already have an Rakuten account, you can’t switch from cashback to MR points — but there’s always the option of creating a new account through this link.
At current TPG valuations, Membership Rewards points are worth 2 cents each. That means the 10x Membership Rewards return on IHG and Choice reservations is worth around 20 cents per dollar spent. And, if you know how to maximize Membership Rewards points, you can get even more value than that.
For example, you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to book first class round-trip flights to Japan for as little as 90,000 Membership Rewards points. Taken to the extreme, you could spend $9,000 at IHG hotels during this Rakuten promotion to get 90,000 Membership Rewards points — which is enough for that round-trip first class award on ANA when transferred to Flying Club.
Even better, since you’re booking directly with the hotel through these shopping portals, you’ll still earn hotel points, elite credits and be able to use elite benefits.
Before you book, make sure to register for and check your IHG Accelerate offers so you can potentially earn even more bonus IHG points from the reservation. Then, make sure you’re putting the purchase on the right credit card to further maximize your earnings.
While we haven’t seen many IHG offers recently, it’s worth checking your American Express cards for Amex Offers and Chase cards for Chase Offers. If you don’t have any offers, use a card that maximizes your spending at IHG hotels:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel, 6% return)
- Citi Prestige Card (3x on hotels, 5.1%)
- Citi Premier Card (3x on travel, 5.1%)
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card (10x points on IHG stays, 5%)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel, 4%)
For Choice, your best credit card options are:
- Choice Privileges Visa Signature (15x on Choice stays, 9%)
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel, 6% return)
- Citi Prestige Card (3x on hotels, 5.1%)
- Citi Premier Card (3x on travel, 5.1%)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel, 4%)
