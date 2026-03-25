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Bilt adds Wyndham Rewards as its 25th transfer partner

March 25, 2026
2 min read
Wyndham Altra Cancun
Bilt adds Wyndham Rewards as its 25th transfer partner
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Editor's Note

TPG founder Brian Kelly is a Bilt adviser and investor.

Bilt has quickly expanded its transfer partner lineup since launching in June 2021. Even so, it's difficult to believe the Bilt program just added its 25th transfer partner and sixth hotel transfer partner in the form of 1:1 transfers to Wyndham Rewards.

Now you can transfer Bilt Points to Wyndham Rewards in increments of 1,000 points, with 1,000 points also being the minimum amount you can transfer.

Related: New TPG Bilt calculator helps you easily maximize the Bilt 2.0 program

Bilt adds Wyndham Rewards as partner: Should you transfer your points?

Like all the Bilt transfer partners, it's easy to transfer Bilt points to Wyndham Rewards. Open the Bilt app or visit the Bilt website, go to the "Rewards" section, click the "Transfers" tab and then select "Wyndham Rewards" under the "Hotels" tab. Then, you'll need to link your Wyndham Rewards account to your Bilt account before choosing how many points to transfer.

Pool at Wyndham Alltra Cancun
KRISTY TOLLEY/THE POINTS GUY

Unlike other hotel programs that operate using dynamic pricing, Wyndham Rewards can be a valuable award program primarily because it uses a three-tier award chart where award nights cost 7,500, 15,000 or 30,000 points. This three-tier award chart can provide excellent value in some destinations and on peak travel dates.

For example, I'm getting 2.1 cents per Wyndham point on a stay this April in Vancouver, British Columbia. Plus, if you have an eligible Wyndham Rewards credit card, you automatically get 10% off award nights that you book solely with points.

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Related: Everything you need to know to set up your Bilt card for paying rent

You can also redeem Wyndham points for points and cash stays starting at just 750 points per night. Plus, you can redeem Wyndham points for experiences, including minor league baseball VIP experiences and concert tickets.

Bottom line

TPG's March 2026 valuations peg Wyndham points at 1.1 cents each and Bilt points at 2.2 cents each. So, while you'll often still get more value from other Bilt transfer partners, Wyndham Rewards may occasionally provide enough value to make it a worthwhile use of your Bilt points.

Featured image by KRISTY TOLLEY/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.