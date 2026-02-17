If you're all in on Bilt Rewards, you'll want to take note of the Bilt Dining program.

Bilt Dining works like many other dining rewards programs, offering Bilt Points to members when they use an enrolled card to pay at participating restaurants.

Bilt Dining has rapidly expanded to more than 20,000 restaurants across the U.S. since its launch in April 2023 and now includes exclusive experiences on select dates each year. Plus, it's easier to earn points with Bilt Dining than you may realize.

Let's get into the details of Bilt Dining and walk you through how to maximize your earnings.

Earn points through Bilt Dining

Bilt members can earn an extra 1 to 3 Bilt points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants when they use an eligible card linked to their Bilt Wallet.

You don't need to have a Bilt cobranded card to earn with Bilt Dining. As long as you link an eligible Visa, Mastercard or American Express card to your Bilt Wallet and use that card at a restaurant in the Bilt Dining program, you'll earn the applicable points multiplier.

For example, if you dine at a Bilt Dining location that earns 3 points per dollar and have linked your American Express® Gold Card to your Bilt Wallet, you'll earn 3 Bilt points per dollar spent in addition to the 4 American Express Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on that purchase (on up to $50,000 in spending each calendar year, then 1 point per dollar spent).

And, if you do have a Bilt card, you can stack your bonus category earnings with the Bilt Dining multiplier. Here's what you can expect with each of the three Bilt cards, depending on the restaurant's multiplier:

Bilt Blue Card (see rates and fees): Earn up to 4 points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants: 1 point per dollar spent from the card and up to 3 points per dollar spent from Bilt Dining.

(see rates and fees): Earn up to 4 points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants: 1 point per dollar spent from the card and up to 3 points per dollar spent from Bilt Dining. Bilt Obsidian Card (see rates and fees): Earn up to 6 points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants (if you select dining as your Obsidian bonus category): 3 points per dollar spent from the card and up to 3 points per dollar spent from Bilt Dining.

(see rates and fees): Earn up to 6 points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants (if you select dining as your Obsidian bonus category): 3 points per dollar spent from the card and up to 3 points per dollar spent from Bilt Dining. Bilt Palladium Card (see rates and fees): Earn up to 5 points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants: 2 points per dollar spent from the card and up to 3 points per dollar spent from Bilt Dining.

Note that you won't earn bonus Bilt Cash through Bilt Dining. (Up to $100 of Bilt Cash earned rolls over to the next year.)

How to search Bilt Dining restaurants

To see eligible Bilt Dining restaurants, check out the "Neighborhood" tab of the Bilt app or website, then navigate over to the "Dining" section.

I have the Bilt Palladium and live in midsize Greenville, South Carolina, but I still have a few restaurants to choose from. Most of the choices in my area would earn 5 Bilt points per dollar spent if I paid with my Bilt Palladium, combining the 2 points I earn with the card with 3 points from Bilt Dining.

You can choose from Bilt's top picks or filter by location, rating, cuisine and price range.

You can earn an unlimited number of points through Bilt Dining. However, it may take up to seven days after dining for bonus earnings to post to your Bilt Rewards account.

You also won't earn Bilt Dining bonus points if the transaction is made through a third-party marketplace or an online ordering platform.

How to use Bilt Wallet

If you have a Bilt card, it will automatically show in the "Wallet" tab of the Bilt app or website. However, members are not limited to Bilt cards in their wallets. You can also link other payment methods to their Bilt Rewards account through this tab.

I have linked most of my cards to my Bilt Wallet and have occasionally seen Bilt points post when I didn't even realize I was eating at a Bilt Dining restaurant.

This is how my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) appears in my Bilt Wallet.

If you share a card with others, you can add the card to multiple members' Bilt Wallets. However, only the most recent card added will receive points on Bilt Dining.

Bilt Dining exclusive reservations

Bilt occasionally includes Bilt Dining in its monthly Rent Day promotions.

For instance, as part of February 2026's Rent Day, Bilt offered Neighborhood Dining experiences at 42 restaurants in eight cities on Feb. 1. Bilt is also hosting two special launch events at Skewr in New York and Electric Jane in Nashville on other dates in February.

In years past, Bilt has offered a Rent Day promotion on exclusive Valentine's Day dinner reservations at select restaurants in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Members could pay for their reservations with Bilt points or a card linked to their Bilt Wallet.

Bottom line

Bilt Dining has expanded since its initial rollout, now offering solid points-earning opportunities at more than 20,000 restaurants across the U.S.

Even if you don't have a Bilt card, it's free to start a Bilt Rewards account and link your cards to your Bilt Wallet.

With the high value of Bilt points at 2.2 cents each, per TPG's February 2026 valuations, it would make sense for many types of spenders to get started in this program — especially if you live in or frequently visit a large city with multiple Bilt Dining restaurants.

