Breaking: Biden says enough vaccines for all adults by end of May
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s major news for all of us who love travel.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. will have enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, The Washington Post first reported. That’s two months earlier than expected, thanks to drugmakers Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson (longtime rivals) teaming up to produce the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires a single shot.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter.
President Biden said there will soon be enough doses for “every adult in America.” The president had previously suggested we wouldn’t reach that milestone until July. The Biden Administration is more concerned with vaccination infrastructure at this point than the number of vaccines. In other words: Getting shots into arms is a top priority. The government may end up leaning more heavily on large national chains such as Walgreens and CVS in the next few weeks to achieve this ambitious goal.
According to the Associated Press, the Biden Administration told governors on a call today they should prepare for a massive increase in the supply of vaccines in the coming weeks. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said today the federal government was increasing the amount of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being delivered to states next week from 14.5 million to 15.2 million doses per week.
There could be as many as 2.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week alone.
Related: Texas and Mississippi lift most COVID-19 restrictions
The president made the remarks in a call to governors to push the massive $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus.
Eager travelers should remember that getting the COVID-19 vaccine won’t immediately bring about a return to normalcy. Travelers will need to be mindful about scheduling their second dose, when applicable, and waiting at least a couple of weeks for the vaccine to take effect before traveling. And even being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t get you out of the new testing requirement for travelers flying to the U.S. from abroad — at least, not right now.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.