There are times when you’re traveling outside the country, you need to stay in a hotel connected to an airport. Maybe you missed the last flight of the night and you want a place close by to lay your weary head. Or there’s an early-morning flight and you want to get a good night’s sleep and not have to make a bleary-eyed drive from home to the airport. Or sometimes you just need a day to recover after a particularly long flight.
Whatever the reason, airports around the globe have hotels attached that are ready to serve you. We polled the TPG Lounge Facebook group and asked for their picks. We also considered hotels with the following:
- Easy access to and from the hotel
- Flexible check-in/check-out hours
- Day rooms available
- 24-hour access to food
- Black-out curtains and soundproof rooms
The results are below.
citizenM Schiphol Airport Hotel
This brand, known for its affordable luxury, is a four-minute walk from the airport’s Arrivals Hall 4. But once there, customers are guaranteed a one-minute check-in and 24/7 access to food and drinks in canteenM. Rooms feature king-sized beds, ambient mood lighting, wall-to-wall windows, blackout blinds, free movies and Wi-Fi and an international plug system. If you need a space to work, buy a citizenM working day pass for only $16.
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
This IHG hotel, located right off Terminal 3, was voted Skytrax’s World’s Best Airport Hotel in 2019 — its fifth consecutive win. An aviation geek’s dream, rooms have amazing views of Airbus A380 jumbo jets parked right outside your window. There’s luxurious bedding, an aromatherapy kit and quiet zones, and the hotel promises no room attendant, housekeeping or engineering activities Sunday through Thursday carried out from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., unless requested.
The hotel features a great restaurant and a beautiful, lagoon-like outdoor pool. There’s an on-site fitness center, a 24/7 business center, free Wi-Fi, restaurants serving Western and Asian cuisine and two bars. If you need a shorter stay, the Crown Plaza Changi Airport offers day rates between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., ranging from $141 for four hours up to $211 for eight hours.
You can redeem 40,000 IHG Rewards Club points per night at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, or pay around $250 per night.
Hilton Frankfurt Airport
This Frankfurt (FRA) hotel, located in the Squaire, is walkable from Terminals 1 and 2 and is right above the Intercity Express (ICE) railway station with quick access to downtown. Rooms feature a king-size bed, soundproof windows, Wi-Fi, U.S. and U.K. power sockets and a bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower. You can also book a room for the day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and have access to the business center 24/7. There’s a restaurant and bar, and Little Italy restaurant next door comes highly recommended by TPG readers.
Nights here range from 30,000 to 70,000 Hilton points per night depending on the season (and sometimes exceed $500).
Hotel Sofitel London Heathrow
This luxury AccorHotels London Heathrow (LHR) hotel is within walking distance of British Airways’ Terminal 5, and easily accessible from other terminals via free buses. ooms come with free Wi-Fi, and some have views of the airport. There is a business center and a 24/7 fitness center and pool; you can book a day room between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. for $160.
When it’s time to eat, the Sofitel’s options are La Belle Epoque for French cuisine, Vivre for fresh food or Tea 5, which serves afternoon tea with finger sandwiches and Parisian pastries. You can unwind with a drink and light bites at Le Bar Parisien or Stylish Sphere, or take a quick 21-minute ride to Central London on the Heathrow Express high-speed train.
Regal Airport Hong Kong
It’s all about location, location location with this hotel, connected to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) via a two-minute walk from the Arrival Hall A of Terminal 1 via a covered bridge. It’s also 24 minutes from downtown via the Airport Express line, and the the SkyPlaza shopping and entertainment centre and the AsiaWorld-Expo convention centre are also nearby. If you want to visit Hong Kong Disneyland, it’s a 15-minute drive away.
Rooms include natural light and double-glazed soundproof windows. Among the hotel’s 1,171 rooms are family-friendly quad and triple rooms, which feature two queen beds or three twin beds, respectively. Guests can eat at six restaurants serving Asian and Western cuisine or work out in a state-of-the-art gym, an outdoor pool and an indoor heated swimming pool. The hotel offers special rates for 10-hour stays between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. At $168 for a superior single room, it’s a real bargain, since it also includes a 55-minute massage and free Wi-Fi for up to four devices.
Sheraton Milan Malpensa Airport Hotel & Conference Centre
The only hotel with direct access to Terminal 1 of Malpensa Airport (MXP), it’s located 30 minutes from downtown Milan. This Marriott Bonvoy hotel features soundproof rooms, a spa with an indoor pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Dining at the Mediterranean Il Canneto restaurant comes highly recommended, and you can have a meal and a cocktail at the Monterosa Bar until 2:30 a.m. For between $87 and $262, you can get a day room at the Sheraton Milan Malpensa between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day.
Rooms at this Category 4 hotel cost 25,000 Marriott points for a standard night.
Bottom line
Hotels attached to airports can be a lifesaver for those who are traveling. Having a place to rest and relax 24 hours a day, seven days a week is a good option whether you need a place to stay after a flight delay or cancellation or you just want to avoid sitting in an airport seat during a long layover. When it comes with perks such as a spa, a fitness center and 24-hour dining, all the better.
What are your favorite international airport hotels?
Featured photo courtesy of the Hotel Sofitel London Heathrow.
