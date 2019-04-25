Best Frontier Sale of the Year: Penny Fares + Kids Fly Free
If you are still looking to get away this spring, Frontier Airlines is back with its penny fare sale. This is a sale that comes around a few times a year and is the lowest price you’ll ever pay for a Frontier ticket. Some might even say it is the airline’s best sale of the year! Of course you have to pay taxes/fees on top of the penny spent, but you are still looking at an incredibly low $15 for your one-way flight. As with most Frontier sales, these low fares are only available on select routes and dates (Fridays and Sundays are excluded), but if you have some flexibility, you might be able to snag a pretty good deal. Or, if the $15 fare isn’t available, other days of the week still seem to be relatively low. This is a two-day sale for flights booked through June 12, 2019.
You can spot the cheapest dates to fly by using Frontier’s monthly calendar view when you search for flights on its site.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various domestic routes
Cost: $15+ one-way
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of routes you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to New York Islip (ISP) for $15 one-way:
Birmingham (BHM) to Orlando (MCO) for $15 one-way:
Branson (BKG) to Dallas/Ft. Worth for $15 one-way:
Branson (BKG) to Chicago (ORD) for $15 one-way:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $15 one-way:
Colorado Springs (COS) to San Antonio (SAT) for $15 one-way:
Detroit (DTW) to San Antonio (SAT) for $15 one-way:
Stack With Kids Fly Free
Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines introduced its “Kids Fly Free” promotion where on select dates through November, kids 14 years and younger can fly for free with an adult. With this promotion, you must purchase a Discount Den fare (which requires a $59.99/year membership), but typically only one member of your family actually has to purchase this membership as it will cover up to six people on a reservation.
With this particular penny fare sale, however, you will notice that not all dates offer the Discount Den fare option and instead only the standard fare. To take advantage of the Kids Fly Free promotion, the Discount Den fare has to be available. After looking at many routes and dates, I noticed that it is about 50/50 on whether or not you can combine this particular fare sale with the Kids Fly Free promotion.
When this combo does allow, it means that you and your child can fly one-way for just $15 all-in — all taxes and fees included! Let’s say you have a family of four, that means you are looking at just $30; you absolutely will not find a cheaper way to travel.
Here are the current Frontier Kids Fly Free promotion dates where you’ll find some overlap with the penny fare sale dates:
- April 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30
- May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29
- June 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
- July 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
- Aug. 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28
- Sept. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25
- Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
- Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases. Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you want to use miles and jump on these fares, you could pay with a card such as the Discover it® Miles card and then pay yourself back for the $15+ fares with the miles earned on your card in the form of a statement credit since there is no minimum redemption amount for travel charges on that card.
Keep in mind that Frontier Airlines is a low-cost carrier, which means you’ll have to pay extra for carry-on bags and seat assignments. So definitely take into consideration those additional fees when comparing against other airlines. But with fares this low, chances are Frontier will beat any competitor pricing for these particular routes.
For those who have not flown Frontier before, here are some tips to keep in mind to ensure a smooth travel experience.
Jennifer Yellin covers family travel deals for TPG and blogs at Deals We Like. Follow her family’s adventures on Twitter and Instagram.
