Last year, Hyatt announced that it was entering a joint venture with Grupo Pinero to bring 22 Bahia Principe all-inclusive resorts into the World of Hyatt family.

Now, Hyatt has shared with TPG that those all-inclusive resorts, located in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico and Spain, will officially join the loyalty program on March 24, 2026.

A World of Hyatt spokesperson confirmed with TPG that World of Hyatt members can expect the following benefits:

5 base points per eligible $1 spent on room rates

4 bonus points per eligible $1 spent for World of Hyatt Credit Card members

Standard tier bonus points on eligible purchases

Credit toward earning tier status and Milestone Rewards

Credit toward Brand Explorer Award on qualifying stays — earn a free night for every five unique Hyatt brands experienced

Award chart participation, with free nights starting at 12,000 points, off-peak

On-property benefits for elite members, where available

These benefits align with Hyatt's other all-inclusive offerings, though it will be interesting to see how the Bahia Principe properties adjust to welcoming World of Hyatt guests starting in March.

Hyatt has been doubling down on its all-inclusive portfolio over the years, starting with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, which brought over 100 resorts into the loyalty program. Since then, the company has launched new brands, such as Hyatt Vivid, a lifestyle-focused all-inclusive brand, and the ultraluxe Impressions by Secrets.

As a whole, the all-inclusive segment has changed dramatically, especially since the pandemic. The quality of food and drinks has risen, resorts are better designed and managed, and people are really leaning into the know-what-you-pay-up-front model of vacation.

Last year, Marriott made big moves in the space with the launch of the world's first W-branded all-inclusive resort, set in the Dominican Republic. IHG's Kimpton brand also plays in the all-inclusive space, as well as Hilton's eponymous brand. Hyatt, though, continues to expand with brands already known in the space, like Bahia Principe, but it will be interesting to see if the company will ever bring its other well-known brands — like Thompson, for example — into the all-inclusive space.

Bottom line

Bahia Principe all-inclusive resorts will officially join World of Hyatt on March 24, 2026, and, as expected, the benefits members should expect are standard. What's more interesting is which World of Hyatt Category the hotels enter (though we know some will be in Category A, the lowest) and if Hyatt ever brings its own popular brands into the all-inclusive space.

