All-inclusive resort brand Bahia Principe has officially joined the World of Hyatt family. This means you can now earn and redeem World of Hyatt points by staying at one of the Bahia Principe hotels in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica or Spain.

You can book through the World of Hyatt website or through your chosen Bahia Principe resort's website. On the main page, you'll see the option to use your World of Hyatt points when searching for availability.

BAHIA PRINCIPE

Unlike Mr and Mrs Smith properties, which now use dynamic pricing since being acquired by Hyatt, Bahia Principe resorts will follow Hyatt's fixed award chart. World of Hyatt members can earn 5 base points per eligible $1 spent on room rates and 4 bonus points per eligible $1 spent for World of Hyatt Credit Card (see rates and fees) members, among other perks.

The cherry on top: Hyatt is running a promotional offer to celebrate this new partnership. Members can earn double points on qualifying stays at participating Bahia Principe properties through June 30. Just register here by May 30, and stay between April 1 and June 30.

Some of the best Bahia Principe hotels to book with Hyatt points

While many Bahia Principe properties are similar in their all-inclusive offerings, they differ in landscape and clientele. Some are more upscale adults-only options, while others are family-focused and offer access to kid-friendly activities. Here are some of the best options to use as inspiration for your next stay.

Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal

Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal. WORLD OF HYATT

This beachside Mexican resort sits between popular hotspots Playa Del Carmen and Tulum. It offers three pools, a spa and plenty of dining venues and bars. Accommodations range from swim-up suites with private terraces to multibedroom suites that can fit the whole family. Rates start at around $300 or 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

Bahia Principe Escape Samana

Bahia Principe Escape Samana. WORLD OF HYATT

This adults-only property in the Dominican Republic offers direct beach access and plenty of opportunities to unplug and enjoy nature. There's a spa, a pool and multiple dining venues to choose from, and the secluded vibe is great for a relaxing, romantic getaway. You can select a basic room or a sea-view suite.

Rates start at about $150 or 23,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay. WORLD OF HYATT

There are three pools, five restaurants, three bars and plenty of event and meeting spaces at this Jamaican resort, and travelers can choose from suites that offer living areas, terraces, balconies and even sweeping ocean views. And although this is an adults-only hotel, it's part of a larger Bahia Principe complex that houses a family-friendly option, Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica.

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Rates start at $320 or 21,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka'an

Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka’an. WORLD OF HYATT

If you're more of a jungle person than a beach person, Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka'an might be up your alley. Surrounded by lush vegetation in Mexico's Riviera Maya, this adults-only resort includes four restaurants, four pools and a spa. Plus, it sits beside an 18-hole golf course.

Rates start at around $220 or 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

If you'd like to plan a trip to one of these Bahia Principe properties — or a different Hyatt hotel — consider applying for the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card (see rates and fees). You can earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $10,000 on purchases in your first three months from account opening.

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