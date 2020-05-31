Here’s everything you need to know about the Bahamas reopening on July 1
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation recently unveiled a five-phase plan to reopen the country to international travelers. While the plans are tentative and subject change based on advice from health organizations, it’s a comprehensive blueprint for how the island nation plans to welcome tourists back while enforcing high safety standards.
When will the Bahamas reopen?
The Bahamas implemented an international travel ban on March 24, 2020 which will be lifted on July 1 when it officially reopens to tourists. To maintain the safety of residents and tourists alike, only islands that have contained the outbreak will be open to tourists. These include Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Rum Cay.
Tourists who have been cleared to travel to the Bahamas will be able to travel freely between these islands once they land.
Which hotels are reopening?
A few properties in Nassau will be welcoming guests on July 1. These include the Baha Mar, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Atlantis Paradise Island, the Melia Nassau Beach-All Inclusive and The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort.
All of these resorts have flexible cancellation policies, so you can book with peace of mind, knowing you’ll receive a full refund if reopening plans don’t proceed as planned.
Flight availability
With both Southwest and American Airlines resuming flights to Nassau in early July, there are plenty of options to get there. As of now, award availability on American Airlines is fairly restricted, while Southwest isn’t displaying flights at all.
Your best bet, if you want to secure airfare in advance, is a paid fare. A Google Flight search turned up plenty of $370 round-trip basic economy fares between New York (LGA) and Nassau. Some of these are multi-carrier fares that must be booked separately, though Delta does offer similar fares transiting Atlanta.
If you absolutely want to redeem points for these flights, consider charging it to the Capital One Venture Card, which requires 37,000 miles. The card earns 2x miles per $1 spent and currently has a 50,000-mile sign-up bonus after $3,000 spent within 3 months of account opening.
If you have a stash of Ultimate Rewards points you want to put to use, you can book these fares through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal, for around 29,000 points.
Ultimate Rewards points are worth 1.5 cents each if you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve and 1.25 cents with the Sapphire Preferred.
Bottom line
The Bahamas are just the latest in a long list of countries announcing plans to reopen this summer. While it remains to be seen whether these plans can actually be implemented on time, it provides a glimmer of hope to travelers who have been cooped up at home for the last two months due to coronavirus concerns.
Whether you should be traveling on July 1 is going to be a personal decision. We advise our readers to heed the advice of health organizations to determine whether it is in fact safe to travel again.
