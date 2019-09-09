This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Bahamas want you to know they are still open for business, according to a report by My Sunny Coast. The chain of some 700 islands was battered by Hurricane Dorian last week, leaving major devastation in its wake. However, not all of the islands were damaged and some of the most popular destinations, including Atlantis on Paradise Island, were unharmed by the storm.
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) urged travelers to keep their travel plans to islands that were not affected and remain open, including Nassau and Paradise Island in Northwest Bahamas, along with Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Andros, Bimini and The Berry Islands. Islands in southeastern and central Bahamas unaffected include The Exumas, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.
The Bahamas rely heavily on revenue from tourists visiting the island nation. Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis wanted to get that message out, saying, “One of the best ways that people around the world can show their support and solidarity… is to visit our other islands by air or by cruise ship.”
BMOTA shared a list of airports that are still open to travelers:
- Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau remains open with flights from international gateways back on schedule.
- Airports in Exuma are open with regular non-stop flights from major gateways.
- South Bimini Airport (BIM)
- North Eleuthera Airport (ELH)
- Stella Maris Airport (SML) and Deadman’s Cay Airport (LGI) in Long Island remain open.
However, Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) and Leonard Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Marsh Harbour, Abaco will remain closed until further notice.
If you’re looking to head to the Bahamas and help out local economies there in the recovery process, check out our complete guide for visiting using points and miles and save that cash for spending once you arrived.
Featured Photo by Getty Images
