The Gold Card in Limited Edition Rose Gold is back by referral through July 17th.
They say looks aren’t everything and I suppose you really shouldn’t apply for a credit card based on how it looks, but I’ll admit that I threw that caution to the wind when I first saw The Gold Card in Limited Edition Rose Gold. Thankfully, the card is solid on the inside too, as it offers 4x Membership Rewards points at restaurants (now worldwide!) and US supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year; then 1x), 3x points on flights booked directly with the airline and up to $220 in annual statement credits for airlines and select dining.
Many people who were on the fence about applying for the Amex Gold after the benefits were refreshed in late 2018 might’ve had their minds made up by the sleek Rose Gold design. But, if you didn’t act by January 2019, you missed out on this cool hue — or so we thought.
If you missed out on it the first time, you now have another chance to get one of the nicest looking cards out there. Back by popular demand, the Amex Rose Gold is available via referral until July 17.
New applicants who are referred and approved for this card will earn 40,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months of Card Membership. By TPG valuations, those 40,000 points are worth up to $800 in travel! Those with an Amex card who make a successful referral to the Amex Gold will also get 10,000 points per approved referral, up to 55,000 points a year. (Note that Amex did send out 1099’s for the points earned by the person who referred friends to various cards.)
If you want to apply for the Rose Gold Card, how do you find someone to refer you? If you have any jet-setting or foodie friends with an Amex card, they might be able to help. Amex expanded its card referral program recently so you can now refer someone to Amex cards you don’t have yourself. Yes that’s right, your friend (or partner, parent, cousin, etc.) can help you get a Rose Gold Amex even if they don’t have one themselves. You’ll be able to refer someone to this card from just about any personal or business Amex card that earns cash back or Membership Rewards points. Cobranded cards from Delta, Hilton, Marriott and more will not be eligible.
Bottom Line
Not only is Amex bringing back its fleeting but popular Rose Gold design for a limited-time, it’s also elevating the welcome bonus on the Amex Gold Card to 40,000 points after spending $2,000 from the current offer of 35,000 points. This offer is limited, so if you want to apply for the Rose Gold Amex, make sure to get referred and apply before July 17. If you care about how your card looks (and earns), we recommend jumping on this referral offer before it goes back in the vault.
Because we’re so excited about this offer, we’re temporarily suspending our policy against posting referral links in our comments. On this post only, readers are welcome to share their Amex Gold referral links in the comments below.
