Takeoff for British Airways’ limited edition 747-inspired luggage
Luggage fans, get ready. British Airways has created a fabulous new jumbo jet-inspired suitcase to mark the retirement of its 747 fleet.
The handmade carry-on cases — resplendent with the airline’s iconic BOAC livery and an actual fragment from a retired 747 aircraft — don’t come cheap, though. Two are currently being auctioned to raise funds for Flying Start, British Airways’ global charity partnership with Comic Relief, and bids start at about $2,725 (£2,000).
The design on the suitcases is significant, too, as it also adorned the final British Airways 747 to retire, the famed BOAC livery.
The pair of suitcases were the only passengers on BA’s final 747 flight on Dec. 11, 2020, from its engineering base at Cardiff Airport to the aircraft’s new permanent home in St Athan, South Wales.
An extra bonus: The luggage has also been signed by the flight’s captain, Richard Allen-Williams, British Airways’ Chief Training Pilot.
The suitcases, created in partnership with luxury luggage brand Globe-Trotter, are made from high gloss vulcanized fibreboard and have a pearly white shimmer, navy leather trim on the corners and a hand-painted “Gold Speedbird” insignia on the front exterior.
“We are thrilled to be working with Globe-Trotter to create this very special product, and through this unique auction raise money for vital Comic Relief projects across the U.K. and overseas,” British Airways’ Head of Brands & Marketing Hamish McVey said in a statement.
AvGeeks and luggage lovers need to act quick — the range is limited to just 150 suitcases, available to order online and in Globe-Trotter’s flagship shops.
During the 1960s, Globe-Trotter was the luggage of choice for BOAC crew, who treasured them for their strength and durability.
“The commemorative BOAC case that we have created together, is the perfect celebration of travel and style – two values that have inspired the past and indeed the future of Globe-Trotter,” Executive Chairman of Globe-Trotter Vicente Castellano said in a statement.
Featured photo courtesy of British Airways.
