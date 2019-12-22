Avianca LifeMiles website completely down at the moment
In a fiasco reminiscent of Aeroplan’s recent award site disaster, Avianca’s LifeMiles website also appears to be completely inaccessible as of Sunday.
TPG reader Jacob M. wrote in saying that the site has been down for him for three days, with no way to make, modify or even view reservations. A commenter in the TPG Lounge said he was having similar issues.
To verify, we headed over to the LifeMiles website to see for ourselves. We didn’t get very far:
Unlike Aeroplan, the landing page for the site won’t even load, leaving us completely unable to access our balances or — like Jacob noted — book a flight. Creative maneuvering via the Avianca website didn’t work either, with different links to various points of the LifeMiles website also timing out.
A phone call to LifeMiles customer service resulted in a clearly exasperated employee informing us that the website and systems were indeed down, and that he had no access to booking information and that he also didn’t have an idea of when the website would be live again.
Though there’s been less outcry about this than Air Canada’s recent Aeroplan issues, this situation might actually be worse. With little information why and no end in sight, it’s not looking good for fans of this rather niche (but valuable) program.
TPG has reached out to Avianca for more information and will update this post with any updates.
