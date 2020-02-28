United cancels more Asia flights — Japan, Singapore and more affected
United Airlines has chopped more flights between the U.S. and popular Asian destinations in March and April because of growing coronavirus fears. The outbreak recently prompted change and cancellation waivers for Europe travel, as well.
United Airlines announced that its cancellation of all flights to Beijing (PEK), Chengdu (CTU), Shanghai (PVG) and Hong Kong (HKG) will be extended through April 30, 2020.
The airline is also canceling the following:
- Chicago (ORD)-Tokyo (NRT) — March 8 through March 27
- Houston (IAH)-Tokyo (NRT) — March 8 through April 24
- Los Angeles (LAX)-Tokyo (NRT) — March 8 through April 24
Additionally, United will reduce frequencies as follows:
- Newark (EWR)-Tokyo (NRT) — from daily to 5x weekly for April
- San Francisco (SFO)-Seoul (ICN) — from up to 2x daily to 3x weekly for March 8 through April 30
- San Francisco (SFO)-Singapore (SIN) — 2x daily to 1x daily for March 8 through April 24
- San Francisco (SFO)-Osaka (KIX) — from daily to 5x weekly for April
Finally, the airline will be downgauging aircraft as follows:
- Honolulu (HNL)-Tokyo (NRT) — from 777-200 to 787-8 for April
- San Francisco (SFO)-Taipei (TPE) — from 777-300 to 787-9 for March and April
As of now, United plans to move forward with its plan to expand service to Tokyo Haneda (HND) with four new flights from the U.S. beginning March 28, 2020. Under that plan, daily service will launch from Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR) and Washington, D.C. (IAD) and daily flights from San Francisco (SFO) will continue as scheduled.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
