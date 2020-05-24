Arapahoe Basin reopens to skiers this week. Here’s what you need to know.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Skiers, rejoice: The 2020 ski season isn’t entirely canceled yet.
Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) in Colorado announced it will reopen this week, beginning Wednesday, May 27. The resort will be operating under limited capacity and conditions.
Here’s what you need to know:
- No reservation, no access: A limited number of skiers are admitted each day, and you will not be permitted without a pre-booked reservation with a valid pass, or a pre-purchased day ticket. Reservations can be made online only, beginning at 7 p.m. 36 hours before the intended ski day, distributed on a first come, first served basis.
- Printed reservations and passes must be shown upon arrival; only people with a reservation will be allowed on the property.
- Reservations are contingent on agreeing to Arapahoe Basin’s COVID-19 policies and expectations, with absolutely no refunds or rain checks given.
- Tailgating is strictly prohibited.
- Staff will strictly enforce all state, county and company mandates without exception.
- Face coverings are required any time you cannot maintain six feet of social distance outdoors and in designated areas.
- Arapahoe Basin reserves the right to banish any patron who doesn’t adhere to all of the guidelines laid out by the resort, in conjunction with state and county health authorities.
- Please stay home if you are sick or are considered high risk.
- Arapahoe Basin is not a beginner-friendly experience. Experienced skiers and riders should expect spring conditions.
- Please only book if you intend to come. Reservations are limited; do not take a space from someone else if you won’t be skiing or riding.
Perhaps just as important, pass holder reservations are free for skiers with any of the following:
- Arapahoe Basin 2019-20 pass (including full-season, Double-Down, military, senior, youth, child, midweek, and multiday passes such as Elevation and Any-Day)
- 2019-20 Ikon, Ikon Base and Mountain Collective Passes with remaining A-Basin days
- Unredeemed A-Basin exchange days on either the 2019-20 Taos Ski Valley or Monarch Mountain passes
This is good news for Ikon passholders. Ikon was the initial leader in ski pass credit announcements, with an introductory price extension sale to May 27. Current season passholders get a discount, up to $200, on next season’s pass purchases (double the normal renewal discount). Ikon also stated you’ll be able to put the value of a purchased (but unused) 2020 to 2021 season pass into the purchase of a 2021 to 2022 pass with no added fees. To defer the value, you’ll need to make that decision by Dec. 10, 2020.
In mid-March, several Colorado ski towns were already unwitting coronavirus hot spots. Shortly thereafter, an abrupt shutdown meant many people with annual ski passes lost out on a significant amount of spring skiing.
Featured photo by Shutterstock
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.