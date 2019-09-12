This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Apple Card has only been available for a few weeks, but the company has already taken steps to boost rewards, adding merchants that offer 3% cash back — or “Daily Cash,” as Apple calls it.
First, Uber joined purchases at Apple’s own stores as the one and only third-party 3% merchant, and now Walgreens (including Duane Reade stores) is offering 3% Daily Cash as well. You’ll need to pay via Apple Pay at Walgreens and with Uber to earn the 3% cash back, while purchases made with Apple can be completed through traditional methods like swiping your Apple Card.
Walgreens is also expanding its in-store offering of Apple products, adding accessories like headphones, power cables and cases to 2,600 locations around the US. Apple, meanwhile, has committed to adding more 3% partners, with details expected to roll out over the coming months.
With these new merchants factored in, here’s how the Apple Card stacks up to some other no annual fee cards:
|Card Name
|Best For
|Cash-Back Overview
|Intro APR period
|Foreign-Transaction Fees
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Apple Card
|Apple purchases, simplicity
|3% (purchases made directly with Apple, Uber, Walgreens and Duane Reade)
2% (all Apple Pay purchases)
1% (everything else)
|None (12.99% to 23.99% variable APR from open)
|None
|None
|Citi® Double Cash Card
|Everyday spending
|2% (all purchases; 1% when you buy and 1% as you pay)
|0% APR for 18-months on balance transfers made within the first four months of account opening (then 15.99% to 25.99% variable APR applies)
|3%
|None
|Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Dining and entertainment
|3% (dining and entertainment)
2% (back at grocery stores)
1% (everything else)
|0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 16.24% to 26.24% variable APR applies)
|None
|$150 one-time bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
