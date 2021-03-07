Long-awaited Andaz hotel moving forward as Thompson Palm Springs
The long-awaited Andaz Palm Spring may finally be moving forward with development — but under a new name.
As reported by One Mile At A Time, the Hyatt Development page lists a new project: Thompson Palm Springs. Based on the location and the fact that the new project still links to the old website of the Andaz Palm Springs, it seems that the Andaz project will be rebranded and completed as the Thompson Palm Springs.
History of the project
Andaz is one of Hyatt’s more luxury hotel brands, and the Andaz Palm Springs has been a project on the books since 2015 (and the property as a whole has been in the works for over a decade now).
Over the years, there have been more than a fair share of hiccups to completing the project, and many had assumed that it was going to be abandoned by Hyatt.
But this news hopefully means the project is back on track — and most importantly, it will still be in the Hyatt family.
Part of Hyatt’s continued plans for growth
Hyatt is consistently growing its luxury hotel footprint in California, and the Thompson Palm Springs would be another addition to this portfolio.
Back in January 2020, Hyatt announced plans for almost 200 new Hyatt properties to open in the Americas region by 2022. The Andaz Palm Springs was on that list with a planned opening in late 2020. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic caused a shift in timeline and strategy for the entire travel industry, but it’s nice to see that Hyatt hasn’t given up on the Palm Springs property as part of its plans for the future.
Palm Springs continues to gain popularity
Palm Springs has long been a popular destination for Southern Californians looking for a desert escape. And all four major hotel chains — Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott — have footprints in the area.
In 2020, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines all announced new routes to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP). As a destination that hangs its hat on its outdoor activities for “relaxation and rejuvenation,” Palm Springs has been targeted by the travel industry during the past year as a great spot for domestic travelers and an area for potential growth. Hyatt’s renewed interest in this project underlines that.
Bottom line
There is still no official news on the timeline for the project or if any of the original plans from the Andaz era of the development have changed. (TPG reached out to Hyatt for comment, and will update this post with additional information.)
But with the renaming of the property, it does seem like it might finally start moving forward again. And because Thompson is also a Hyatt brand, this property — when finished — should be bookable with points.
Featured image by Frank Datzer/Getty Images.
