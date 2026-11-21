Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is around the corner. Families around the country are working on their grocery lists — and maybe keeping an eye on the wild shopping days that come after we dine with family and friends. If you're hoping to snag some great travel deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, TPG has a dedicated page where you can find our favorite deals.

And if you need a little inspiration for your next vacation, we just released our annual Where to Go list for 2027. This year's list ranges from Texas Hill Country to Tunisia and from the Cayman Islands to Kazakhstan.

Now, here's the hotel news you need to know about from this week.

Andaz heads Down Under

HYATT

Hyatt is expanding its lifestyle footprint with the opening of the first Andaz in Australia. The Andaz Gold Coast, located in sunny Queensland, will have 202 rooms and plans to "redefine coastal luxury through a distinctive blend of expressive Australian design and immersive experiences inspired by the people, places, and creative spirit of the Gold Coast," according to a statement from Hyatt. The property is near the beaches of Broadbeach, and features a series of bars and restaurants, plus a lively pool club offering live music and community-focused barbecues.

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Also in Queensland, Brisbane will welcome a Park Hyatt in 2031, ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Brisbane is one of my favorite cities, so I can't wait (though I'll have to) for the 201-room property not far from Suncorp Stadium, which will host a series of soccer and rugby events. Many details about the property are still under wraps, but if it's even half as great as the Park Hyatt Sydney, we know it'll be a great hotel.

The JW Marriott Houston Downtown has a new look

MARRIOTT

If you haven't had the chance to visit Houston, I can't recommend it enough. The city is home to diverse cultures, incredible food and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, one of the biggest rodeos in the world. If you find yourself in Beyoncé's hometown, consider a stay at the JW Marriott Houston Downtown, which just completed a years-long head-to-toe remodel. The hotel now features fresh rooms, including 56 new rooms, a redesigned lobby restaurant and a total revamp of the hotel's food and beverage offerings.

Hilton's LXR brand is going to Rome

HILTON

Monti, my favorite neighborhood in Rome, feels like stepping back in time. Or, at least into a movie set, thanks to its beautiful vine-covered walls, cobblestone streets and lively energy near the Colosseum. In 2028, it'll also be home to Hortus Monti Rome, part of Hilton's upscale LXR Hotels & Resorts. The hotel is spread across six historic Umbertine-era buildings, according to a statement from Hilton and features a central garden, a spa, bars and restaurants and more.

Until then, Hilton fans should check into Rome Cavalieri, one of the most popular Waldorf Astoria hotels in the world.

Hyatt sticks with Pepsi

NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

The Coke versus Pepsi debate is a serious one, and people tend to have strong opinions about which is better. While I'm a Diet Dr. Pepper fanatic myself, it looks like Hyatt is doubling down on its relationship with Pepsi. The company just renewed its contract, making PepsiCo the preferred beverage partner across 700 Hyatt properties in the United States. The agreement also extends to certain PepsiCo snack products.

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Earlier this year, Marriott ousted Pepsi and made Coca-Cola its "global beverage partner across several categories, including carbonated soft drinks and a growing range of hydration and functional beverages."

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