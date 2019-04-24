You Could Save up to 70% Off Fares With Amtrak’s New Group Travel Discounts
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ready to plan a few easy weekend getaways? Starting today, Amtrak is offering discounts up to 70% off fares when you’re the fourth person in a group to book together.
Here’s how it works: The first person in the group pays full price, the second gets 15% off, the third gets 60% off and the fourth gets 70% off. That evens out to 35% off for the entire group when four people book — or that lucky fourth person can just take the 70% discount and run.
The so-called Share Fares discount is valid for trips aboard the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Texas Eagle, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Crescent and the Northeast Regional from Boston to Washington, DC with stops in Providence, Rhode Island; New Haven, Connecticut; New York City, Philadelphia; and Baltimore, Maryland — all of which are great for a weekend getaway. The promotion is not valid for trips on the Acela or Auto Train.
In order to get the discount, fares must be booked on the same itinerary at least three days in advance using the promo code V291.
“At Amtrak, we believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure,” Amtrak president and CEO, Richard Anderson, said in a statement. “Recognizing the desire for customers to get more out of every moment, we’ve put significant investments into our stations, equipment and infrastructure to improve the overall experience and give our customers the opportunity to rediscover train travel.”
If you live in a major city like New York, Boston or Washington, DC, taking Amtrak can make a lot of sense. The stations are centrally located and you can arrive just 15 or 20 minutes before your train is scheduled to depart. You don’t have to go through TSA or worry about checking a bag. And with the new group travel discount, train travel is especially sweet for families with kids and groups of friends traveling together.
The best part? This is an ongoing promotion with no expiration date, so you can save on group trips all summer long and beyond.
Ready to book your next family or group train trip? Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on travel purchases; excluding $300 travel credit), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel purchases). Fares booked using this promo are also eligible to earn Amtrak Guest Rewards points.
Featured photo by Katie Genter/TPG
