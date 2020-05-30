Free lounge access for select Amtrak credit cardholders this summer
Planning a great American rail adventure this summer? Or, perhaps just a regional hop on Amtrak? You might be able to get into one of the rail operator’s lounges, even if you don’t usually have access.
In an email to select cardholders, Amtrak Guest Rewards senior director Vicky Radke shared a limited-time invitation to visit the lounge:
Because you are a valued Amtrak Guest Rewards® Mastercard® cardholder, we invite you to use our Amtrak® lounges if you need to travel with us. We are extending lounge access to all World Mastercard® cardholders through August 31, 2020. When you arrive, simply show the lounge attendant your Amtrak Guest Rewards® World Mastercard® and your same-day Amtrak reservation for entry.
While Amtrak’s lounges have remained open during the pandemic, attendance has likely declined dramatically, following drastic cuts in service.
Amtrak currently operates lounges in Boston (South Station), Chicago (Union Station), Los Angeles (Union Station), New York (ClubAcela), Philadelphia (Metropolitan Lounge), Portland, OR (Metropolitan Lounge) and Washington, D.C. (ClubAcela).
With limited exceptions, these spaces can be especially dated, though you can usually score a free coffee or soda and small bags of packaged snacks, along with free Wi-Fi. Amtrak has unveiled plans for a much-improved lounge in New York, but it certainly won’t be open in time to visit as part of this promotion.
Ordinarily, access is limited to the following customers with a same-day Amtrak ticket:
- Amtrak Select Plus and Select Executive elites
- First class or sleeping car passengers
- Business-class passengers in Chicago, Los Angeles or Portland
- Private car owners and their groups (except Los Angeles)
- United Club members (including customers with the United Club℠ Infinite Card)
- United Polaris business-class passengers in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
If you do plan to ride the rails this summer, Amtrak’s latest cardholder promotion could certainly be worth a look.
