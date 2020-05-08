Amtrak is ready to restore its higher-speed Acela train service
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak is restoring its higher-speed Acela service between Boston and Washington starting June 1.
The railroad announced the move Friday, citing increased demand. The Acela service is Amtrak’s flagship product in the Northeast, but it had been suspended in late March amid slumping demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.
A schedule of three weekday round-trips will commence as localities begin to lift stay-at-home orders, and more people are slowly beginning to move around the country again.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news.
The national rail carrier also said in Friday’s announcement that it will increase Northeast Regional service to 10 round-trip trains from eight.
“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely,” Amtrak president and CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. “We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal.”
Acela Review: Nice, but is it worth the cost?
As Flynn suggested, the restoration of some service on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington is not exactly a return to the pre-coronavirus state of the railroad.
Amtrak will require passengers to wear face masks on trains and in stations for the foreseeable future, and is only accepting non-cash payments for the time being.
Guide: The best credit cards to use for train travel.
Among other measures, the railroad will also only sell 50% of available coach, business- and Acela first-class tickets on its trains in order to facilitate onboard social distancing.
Amtrak suspended the Acela in late March and scaled back service on other routes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related drop in demand. Even with the trips being restored in Friday’s announcement, schedules remain dramatically reduced compared to normal.
Still, across the travel industry, demand seems to be slowly rebounding.
In earnings calls with their investors this week, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue both discussed green shoots of new bookings, and the Transportation Security Administration has reported traveler screenings at U.S. airports to be on the rise in recent weeks.
Featured photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.