News

Amex is sending holiday gifts to targeted customers

 Ethan Steinberg
4h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Over the past few years, Amex has made a habit of surprising and delighting select The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholders with holiday gifts. In the past, these have included BLADE gift cards, Tiffany & Co. gift cards, Amazon Echos and more. It’s unclear how Amex chooses which customers to send gifts to, but this promotion is highly targeted every year.

Amex has begun sending out gifts for the 2019 holiday season, and for the first time in my three years as a Platinum cardholder I was selected to receive one! I received an envelope from Amex with the headline “With appreciation from American Express,” so make sure to pay close attention to your mail before you throw it away.

Inside was a $175 gift code for Hook & Albert, a “modern luxury travel brand” selling high quality leather products.

This was a very nice gift, though as I suspected, $175 didn’t stretch all that far at Hook & Albert. The leather backpack, one of the cheaper items in the catalog, cost $315 and a surprisingly large number of products were out of stock. I was still able to get a new leather bifold wallet, a small packing cube, and a medium leather organization pouch that looks to be the perfect size to carry my kindle on the road so it doesn’t get scratched up.

The total for these three items came to $170 (out of the $175 credit Amex gifted me), though I did have to pay the $7.95 shipping out of pocket.

We polled the TPG Lounge Facebook group and asked what others targeted for this offer received. It included:

  • $250 gift card for Tiffany & Co.
  • $150 gift card for Frame luxury denim
  • $250 gift card for Ippolita jewelry

Bottom line

My wallet is starting to show some wear and tear, but I wasn’t exactly in the market for any new travel accessories. This completely unexpected $175 gift certificate from Amex fits very well with the idea of “Platinum” being a lifestyle brand, and more than just a piece of metal in your wallet. At the very least, it makes me feel a bit better about continuing to pay $550 each year (see rates and fees) to keep my Platinum card open.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card, please click here.

Have you received a holiday gift from Amex? Let us know in the comments

Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy

Ethan Steinberg joined TPG as a points and miles contributor in early 2017 and loves sharing his high-value redemption strategies with readers. If you asked him where he wants to travel next he'd quote Anthony Bourdain and tell you "anytime I'm eating spicy noodles in a bowl, I'm happy.
You might like
You can redeem Alaska miles for a lounge membership, but here’s why you shouldn’t
News
22m ago
Earn 3 Flying Blue miles per dollar spent with Hertz airport transfer service
News
1h ago
United Airlines adds 2 more routes at growing Washington Dulles hub
News
2h ago
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 24.49% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.