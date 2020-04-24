Why I’m keeping my Amex Platinum even though I’m not traveling
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When it comes to premium travel credit cards with perks galore, The Platinum Card® from American Express is at or near the top of almost every list. Unfortunately, with nonessential travel at a complete halt, many of our favorite travel cards are being thrown into the sock drawer. With the $550 annual fee (see rates and fees) on my Amex Platinum now due at the height of a paralyzing global pandemic, I had to make a decision: keep, cancel, or downgrade.
Want more credit card news and travel advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
Let’s walk through the options that I had — and why I decided to ultimately keep my Amex Platinum card, at least for now.
In This Post
Platinum annual fees during coronavirus
There are a ton of benefits — both travel and non-travel — that are offered on this card. Anyone with a Platinum card prioritizes these perks differently, but the bottom line is that if you’re not traveling, you’re not able to fully optimize this card. And as of this writing, American Express has yet to offer any widespread annual fee assistance for cardholders due to the coronavirus.
Related reading: Who should (and who shouldn’t) get the American Express Platinum?
This is an important point for two reasons.
1. Chase offered a credit to some Sapphire Reserve cardholders
Amex is not following in Chase’s footsteps. Chase recently offered a $100 statement credit to some Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders, specifically calling out COVID-19 in its communications. Here’s part of the note that Chase sent to Sapphire Reserve customers whose renewal date fell between April 1 and July 1, 2020:
“We recognize this is a difficult time for everyone. As a way to help, we’re providing you a one-time $100 statement credit toward the 2020 $550 annual fee on your Reserve credit card. On an upcoming billing statement (based on your renewal date), you’ll see a $550 charge for the annual fee, followed by a $100 statement credit. We know COVID-19 has affected people in many different ways.”
Related reading: Amex Platinum 100k, Amex Gold 50k offers available via CardMatch
2. Retention offers happen during normal periods too
Second, while there are many data points of Amex Platinum cardholders receiving bonuses or spend offers to keep an account open, these are strictly on a case-by-case basis. Amex isn’t generously doling out credits and Membership Rewards points because of a pandemic. These offers are limited to individuals who are being targeted by Amex’s retention department.
Retention offers have been available to cardholders for years, and are not specific to what’s happening in the world now. With that said, it is most definitely worthwhile to give Amex a call to see if you’re targeted for any of these offers. Make sure to be transferred to Amex retention line and speak with someone specifically from that department.
Related reading: When can you downgrade your credit card account?
My attempt at a retention offer
I’ve had an Amex Platinum card for four years, and it’s served me well from the get-go. In March 2019, I was offered 30,000 Membership Rewards points to keep my account open and spend $3,000 in three months. I eagerly accepted that retention offer last year, but because I did, I no longer qualified for any statement credit, points, or annual fee deductions this year.
In my calls (and a live chat) to Amex, I had no luck securing any retention bonuses for keeping the card. That makes sense, since Amex typically restricts the frequency of retention offers — even during a pandemic when you obviously can’t use some benefits.
Keep, cancel, or downgrade
If you’re in a similar position, here are your options when your Amex Platinum annual fee arrives:
- Keep the card (as mentioned, be sure to see if you qualify for a retention offer)
- Cancel the card
- Downgrade to another Amex charge card: American Express® Gold Card or American Express® Green Card
- Downgrading to an Amex credit card is not permitted
- Downgrading must be within the same card family (i.e. you can’t change from the Amex Platinum to a Delta Amex cobranded card)
- Amex doesn’t officially require you to hold a card for a certain period before downgrading it — but you should probably wait at least one full year
Related reading: Pros and cons of downgrading your card right now
Weighing my options
Here is how I weighed my options and what I decided to do:
Option 1: Downgrading
Via a downgrade, you can quickly reduce your annual fees without totally losing your account and its history. I would have definitely considered downgrading to a no-annual-fee card such as the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express, and then eventually upgrading back to the Amex Platinum when the time was right. However, downgrading to a credit card isn’t allowed by Amex, so your only options are the Amex Gold and Amex Green, with annual fees of $250 and $150, respectively (see Gold rates and fees, and Green rates and fees).
The information for the The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related reading: What’s the difference between a charge card and a credit card?
I already have the Amex Gold, and while it’s a card I use to get 4x points on groceries and restaurants, I didn’t want to have a second card.
Related reading: The best credit cards for dining out, taking out and ordering in
Also, I have had my Platinum account for four years compared to my Gold account, which I’ve had for two years. If I were to decide to downgrade in the future, I would downgrade my Platinum to the Gold and then cancel my existing Gold account. Why? Since your credit score is determined in part by the length of your credit history, an older account with a healthy credit history is better than a younger one.
As for the Amex Green, because of Amex’s “once per lifetime” bonus rule, I didn’t want to change to this card since I’d lose the opportunity to earn a welcome bonus in the future.
Related reading: Will I pay the full annual fee when product changing a credit card?
Option 2: Canceling
While I strongly considered canceling the card, I put a lot of value in the Platinum card and am confident that I’ll be able to fully make use of it again later this year. By canceling — and then reapplying months from now — I’d waste a valuable slot in Chase’s 5/24 rule, and it’s not like I would qualify for another welcome bonus.
Related reading: What to do before you close a credit card
Option 3: Keeping
After carefully weighing my options, I ultimately decided to keep my Amex Platinum account open and pay the annual fee. My hypothesis is that I won’t be flying for at least six months (through fall 2020). That means for this time period, I won’t be able to use benefits such as Amex Centurion Lounge access or the Platinum’s included hotel and car rental elite status. That’s a significant drawback, no doubt.
Related reading: How to maximize benefits with the Amex Platinum Card
However, there are non-travel benefits that I still will use in the interim with Uber and Saks Fifth Avenue. Also, I highly value the customer service I receive from the Premium Global Assist® Hotline and took that into consideration, too. Phone calls from Amex Platinum reps are answered instantly, even during the pandemic.
Finally, let’s say that in a month from now I see that travel won’t be in the cards even later this year, or my financial situation has changed. I can still decide to downgrade to the Amex Gold and receive a pro-rated refund on the Platinum’s annual fee.
Benefits I still use on my Amex Platinum
In previous years, I have been able to reduce my effective annual fee through the various credits and premium travel perks. I still use the following perks that help offset the $550 and I take their credits at face value:
- Up to $200 in annual Uber credits — I order Uber Eats for food delivery in New York City and easily use this benefit.
- Up to $100 in Saks Fifth Avenue credits — I have used this to purchase some travel accessories and easily use this benefit.
Related reading: 3 ways to use your Amex Platinum Uber credit while stuck at home
The tough part here for me is the $200 airline incidental fee credit. Amex hasn’t made this the easiest to use. With it no longer possible to purchase airline gift cards to trigger the credit, it’s not only more difficult to use when not traveling, it’s difficult to use period. However, I’m confident I’ll be able to use the airline credit through a few methods that still trigger the benefit.
Related reading: 10 things to do when you get the Amex Platinum
Amex Offers
I’ve been able to take advantage of many Amex offers on my Platinum card which have helped to slightly offset the annual fee. These include discounts on merchants I would be shopping with anyways such as grocery stores, Amazon and on travel purchases.
Related reading: Will I pay the full annual fee when product changing a credit card?
Bottom line
Overall, I have been surprised at how Amex has been handling annual fees for the Platinum card, as I was hoping for more of an overarching, customer-friendly policy. While I can’t use some of the Amex Platinum perks currently, I ultimately decided to keep the card even though I won’t be putting much spending on it.
This isn’t a strategy that makes sense for everyone, but this is the decision that works for me. In about a month, I will reevaluate what’s happening in the world and whether I should downgrade this account to the Amex Gold. Until then, I plan to use my Uber and Saks credit and make the most of the card.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Green card, please click here.
Featured photo by Eric Helgas/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, up to $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.