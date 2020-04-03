4 great nontravel benefits of the Amex Platinum
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As nonessential travel and other activities have come to a standstill, many of our purchasing behaviors are shifting. My own changing spending patterns are forcing me to assess the benefits I get from each of my credit cards.
Want more credit card news and advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
Although premium credit cards carry high annual fees, the perks, credits and earning potential can sometimes be worth more than the yearly cost for cardholders. The Platinum Card® from American Express is one such card among the top luxury travel cards.
However, many luxury benefits don’t seem that useful in the midst of a global pandemic. Let’s evaluate which Amex Platinum nontravel benefits you can use now.
Amex Platinum Benefits you can still use now
With all of us grounded, what perks are relevant right now? Here are four notable Amex Platinum benefits that you can use in the comfort of your own home. Even better, the credits and perks fall in line with our spending habits in a pandemic — such as online shopping, food and household essentials.
Uber credits
In a time of social distancing, you can order a meal delivered to your front door. Amex Platinum cardholders get $15 in Uber credit each month, plus an extra $20 in December. And that credit doesn’t just work for rides — it also works for food delivery and pickup through Uber Eats.
With most restaurants closed for sit-down dining, the only way to support some of them is through pickup or delivery. And Uber Eats has announced it is waiving delivery fees for local restaurants (you do still have to pay a service fee).
Related Reading: 3 ways to use your Amex Platinum Uber credit while stuck at home
Saks credit
The Amex Platinum’s Saks credit is available in the form of two $50 statement credits per year. The first $50 credit is available from January 1 through June 30 and the second $50 credit is available from July 1 through December 31.
Anything that you purchase from Saks will automatically trigger the credit. And if you use an online shopping portal to get to Saks, you’ll double-dip on earnings from your purchase.
Saks is known for luxury apparel or accessories, but you can still score a great deal on everyday essentials, especially when there’s a sale. From scented candles to hand wash (and we’re all washing our hands diligently nowadays), you can complete your shopping list using the Amex Platinum credit.
Related Reading: Guide to maximizing online shopping portals
ShopRunner membership
While millions of Americans are under orders to stay home and nonessential businesses have been shuttered, online shopping is in full swing.
ShopRunner is an Amazon Prime-like program that offers two-day shipping at dozens of retailers. Even Saks is in the program. (That means you can triple-dip: Use your Platinum card Saks credit, your ShopRunner two-day shipping and an online shopping portal to maximize your rewards.)
From flowers to food and contact lenses to coffee, ShopRunner has a wide variety of merchants where you can shop and get your items shipped pronto.
Related Reading: Guide to enrolling for ShopRunner
Purchase, return, and extended warranty protection
Many credit cards offer these benefits, and they’re worth highlighting during tough economic times for the reassurance they offer cardholders.
For the Amex Platinum, purchases of up to $10,000 per incident are protected, with a limit of $50,000 in total claims per calendar year. Purchase protection benefits are now limited to 90 days from the date of purchase, down from the 120 days previously offered. Still, this is a fantastic benefit to have in case of theft or accidental damage. Terms apply.
The Platinum card also offers 90 days of return protection. If a retailer does not accept a return, Amex will refund the entire purchase price up to $300 per item, excluding shipping and handling fees. This particular benefit is limited to $1,000 annually.
Finally, Amex’s extended warranty coverage on the Platinum card offers one full year of coverage at $10,000 per item and up to $50,000 per year.
Related Reading: Guide to the best credit cards to use for purchase protection
Benefits you can use later
American Express offers a host of other benefits with its premium travel card, including Centurion Lounge and Global Lounge Collection access, $200 in reimbursement for airline incidental fees, hotel and car rental elite status and much more.
Obviously, most of these benefits can’t be put to use right now, but you can use them for future travel. For instance, you have until the end of the calendar year to take advantage of the $200 airline-fee credit.
When you’re ready to book travel, you can also take advantage of the Platinum’s 5x bonus on flights booked directly with airlines and hotels booked via amextravel.com.
Related Reading: Should you book new travel now?
Bottom line
With the Uber and Saks credits, ShopRunner and shopping protections, the Platinum card has plenty of benefits that aren’t necessarily travel-related which soften the blow of missing out on all of the card’s other perks.
Someday soon, I also hope American Express lowers annual fees or implements new benefits that we can take advantage of now. Chase already has set a precedent by offering select customers a $100 statement credit to offset the Sapphire Reserve‘s $550 annual fee (see rates and fees).
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card, please click here
Featured photo by The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.