Amex adds new payment options to Green, Gold and Platinum cards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While most travel rewards cards fall into the “credit card” category — in that customers are issued a fixed line of credit and can carry a balance from month to month — there are a few exceptions. American Express issues a handful of popular cards, such as its flagship product, The Platinum Card® from American Express, the mid-tier American Express® Gold Card and the entry-level American Express® Green Card.
Traditionally, these cards couldn’t be used to carry a balance — you had to pay it off in full by the due date — but the issuer recently relaxed its policies for both the American Express® Gold Card and American Express® Green Card, giving customers access to a new program, called Amex Pay Over Time. When enrolled in the program, cardmembers can choose to carry a balance from one month to the next, with variable interest rates applied. Now, this extended payment option has been extended to The Platinum Card® from American Express, as well.
Additionally, Amex is rolling out its existing “Pay It Plan It” program to all three cards. The first option, Pay It, lets you pay off specific charges before your statement closes, making it easy to keep your balance down. Plan It, meanwhile, allows cardmembers to pay for eligible purchases over $100 in monthly installments. You won’t be responsible for interest charges for those transactions, although Amex does add a variable fee, depending on the length of your payment plan.
Hoping to learn more about Amex’s extended payment options? Be sure to check out our detailed guide to Pay Over Time and Pay It Plan It right here.
Featured photo by The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.