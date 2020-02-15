Amex Offers for rental cars: Earn cash back or bonus points
If you’re booking a rental car in the few next months and have an American Express card check your account for these deals. The Amex Offers that are available to you will vary between accounts and even between specific cards under the same account. Also, you are only eligible to use an Amex Offer once, so if you add it to one card, then you won’t be able to add it to any others.
When you’re considering whether or not these offers make sense for you, keep in mind that no Amex card offers complimentary primary rental car coverage. Although, some do come with secondary rental car insurance and you can pay extra for the American Express Premium Rental Car Protection.
Silvercar
Through February 22, you can get $100 back on Silvercar rentals. To qualify, you must make one or more rentals through the Silvercar website or mobile app totaling $450 or more.
TPG’s Summer Hull is a big fan of Silvercar because rentals come with high-quality car seats and free Wi-Fi. Plus, you’re always getting an Audi. However, Silvercar will rarely be the cheapest rental option.
Dollar/Thrifty
You can earn 1x bonus Membership Rewards points on rentals with Dollar and Thrifty that are paid for and completed by June 30, 2020. TPG values Amex points at two cents each, so you’re getting an extra 2% back with this offer. This deal is only valid at corporate-owned Dollar and Thrifty locations in the U.S. You can see a full list of eligible locations here and you must pickup and return the rental to the same location.
I have this offer available on The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express and The Platinum Card® from American Express, but once I add it to one card it won’t be available on the other. Because the Amex Blue Business Plus earns 2x Amex points on the first $50,000 in purchases each year (then 1x) I’ll add it to that card so I can earn 3x points total.
Turo
Turo is a car sharing service that operates a business model similar to Airbnb and allows you to rent a local’s car. It’s available in the U.S., Canada, Germany and the U.K.
For cars returned by March 13, 2020, you can earn a $45 statement credit if you book and complete rentals totaling $150 or more. Only rentals booked through the U.S. Turo site or mobile app will qualify.
Groundlink
If you’re not interested in waiting for a taxi at the airport and you’ve given up on Uber and Lyft, then GroundLink might be just what you’re looking for. With GroundLink you pre-book your ride and if it’s more than five minutes later your next ride is free (up to $75). And in some cities, you can use GroundLink’s RIDE NOW feature to book a ride that will be available within 10 minutes. GroundLink won’t be the cheapest service, but it will offer a higher level of service.
Through April 3, 2020, you can earn up to $50 back for eligible GroundLink purchases. For each $125 you spend at GroundLink’s website you’ll get $25 back and you can earn up to two $25 credits. Limo AnyWhere and Drive AnyWhere services are excluded from this offer.
Bottom line
Taking advantage of Amex Offers is a great way to save on more than just rental car purchases. We consistently see deals for hotels, restaurants and all sorts of retail merchants.
The offers you’re eligible for will vary by card. So when you’re looking for Amex Offers to add to your cards be sure to check which deals are available on each card individually.
Featured photo courtesy of Silvercar.
