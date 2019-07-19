This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Prime Day has come and gone, but Amex Offers can keep the savings rolling with some promotions at electronics stores. Many American Express cardholders have reported that they’ve been targeted for deep discounts at major electronic retailers through the Amex Offers program.
We’re seeing an offer from Best Buy where you’ll get 2,500 Membership Rewards points after spending at least $250 in-store or online before September 15. 2,500 MRs are worth $50, according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
TPG Associate Editor Brendan Dorsey noticed the offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express. Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen got the same offer, but was also targeted for another Best Buy deal, which offers one extra point for every dollar spent before October 31.
We also see other offers for HP and Dell. For the HP offer, you’ll get $50 back after spending $250, and one additional point for every dollar spent at Dell.
Finally, check to see if you were targeted for two offers from Staples. I was targeted for both offers on my Amex Platinum and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
Don’t need any gadgets or gizmos but still want to take advantage of the savings? Both Staples and Best Buy sell gift cards to dozens of third-party retailers like Delta Air Lines, Hotels.com, Starbucks, eBay and more.
As you’ll find with any Amex Offer, the usual restrictions apply. Any of the above can only be added to one card per account holder, so you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. And these are targeted offers, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
If you don’t have an American Express card and don’t want to miss out on future offers like this, consider adding The Platinum Card® from American Express to your wallet, as it’s offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. However, you might be eligible for an Amex Platinum 100k points bonus offer using the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at any time).
You’ll also receive 5x Membership Rewards points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and 5x points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. As a Platinum cardholder, you’ll also receive complimentary Gold status with both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, so your stays could be even more rewarding.
If the Platinum card’s annual fee (See Rates & Fees) is too much to swallow, check out our guide on how to choose the best American Express Card for you.
Editor’s Note: This is The Points Guy’s permanent page for Amex Offers at electronic stores. It will be updated as new ones are released.
