Get statement credits, bonus points with new Instacart Amex Offer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a fan of Instacart, check your American Express cards this morning; many cardholders have reported that they’ve been targeted for discounts at the delivery company through the Amex Offers program. There are two versions of this offer: one which offers a statement credit for purchases and one that offers additional bonus points.
Instacart bonus points Amex offer
I was pleased to discover that I was targeted for bonus points on The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, which looks like this:
Instacart statement credit Amex offer
TPG’s Jasmin Baron, however, received a different offer for a $25 statement credit after spending at least $50 on The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express:
Keep in mind that you can use either offer twice for a total of up to 5,000 bonus points or $50. Based on TPG’s current valuations, the bonus points are a better offer, giving you a full $50 worth of points for $50 in spend.
It’s also worth noting that Instacart has had some issues with American Express, as the grocery delivery company doesn’t always code as groceries — a major issue for cards like the American Express® Gold Card, which normally offers 4x bonus points on spending at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1x). Make sure to check your statement carefully to ensure that points are being applied correctly.
As you’ll find with any Amex Offer, the usual restrictions apply. Any of the above can only be added to one card per account holder, so you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. And these are targeted offers, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
Featured photo courtesy of Rawpixel/Unsplash.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.