If you have a hotel stay coming up this summer and hold an American Express card, listen up: You may be able to save some serious cash or take home a solid haul of bonus points on your next trip. Many American Express cardholders have reported that they’ve been targeted for deep discounts at major hotel chains through the Amex Offers program.
Several TPG staffers awoke this morning to discover that they’d been targeted for a new offer at select Peninsula Hotels on several cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and American Express® Gold Card.
Here’s how it works.
You’ll get either a $100 statement credit or 10,000 bonus Membership Rewards points after spending $500 or more at Peninsula Hotels in the United States, Tokyo and Paris. You must book either directly through the hotel’s website or by calling 1-866-382-8388. Note that the promotion isn’t valid for stays paid for before the promotion start date or after the end date.
There are several Peninsula hotels in the US, including Beverly Hills, Chicago and New York. And while the terms of the offer explicitly says that you must book directly, you may still get the credit by leveraging your Amex Platinum and the card’s Fine Hotels & Resorts program, as long as it isn’t a prepaid rate. However, you’d need to weigh the risk that it wouldn’t qualify with the added perks of Amex FHR before you finalize your reservation.
$100 is a nice discount, but the 10,000 points are far more valuable (worth $200 based on TPG’s most recent valuations). As a result, be sure to check all of your Membership Rewards-earning cards before adding the offer to one. You’d hate to add the $100 one and inadvertently miss out on the 10,000-point one.
And this is just the latest hotel offer Amex users are being targeted for. We recently saw an offer for booking a prepaid, Amex FHR stay, one that could earn you 16,000 Membership Rewards points on a stay of at least $800. TPG‘s Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen was also targeted for an $80 statement credit after spending $400 or more at Fairmont and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts — which are both members of the AccorHotels family — before mid-December.
Other luxury resorts have gotten in on the Amex Offers game as well. From now until Sept. 16, select cardholders can receive 15,000 American Express Membership Rewards points after spending $700 or more at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, though note that you can only book rooms in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and some parts of the Caribbean.
Many are also being targeted for a $40 statement credit after spending at least $200 at Marriott properties before Sept. 3, though the full terms and conditions of the offer indicate that it’s only valid at participating properties in the US and US territories (excluding Design Hotels, Marriott Vacation Club and Marriott Executive Apartments).
We’ve also seen many cardholders targeted for statements credits at Hilton hotels around Europe, ss first reported by Traveling For Miles on June 11. A handful of members in the TPG office — including myself — noticed the offer on cards like The Business Platinum® Card from American Express and The Platinum Card from American Express.
Just note that for this offer, the hotel must be located in Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom to receive the credit.
Finally, many of you may be targeted for a $75 statement credit after spending $250 or more at a Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotel through Oct. 3.
Like the above offers, you’ll need to book directly with Hyatt to score this discount, and it doesn’t apply to any other Hyatt-branded property.
As you’ll find with any Amex Offer, the usual restrictions apply. Any of the above can only be added to one card per account holder, so you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. And these are targeted offers, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
If you don’t have an American Express card and don’t want to miss out on future offers like this, consider adding The Platinum Card from American Express to your wallet, as it’s offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. However, you might be eligible for an Amex Platinum 100k points bonus offer using the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at any time).
You’ll also receive 5x Membership Rewards points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and 5x points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. As a Platinum cardholder, you’ll also receive complimentary Gold status with both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, so your stays could be even more rewarding.
Featured photo courtesy Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel.
Editor’s Note: This is The Points Guy’s permanent page for Amex Offers at major chain hotels. It will be updated as new ones are released.
